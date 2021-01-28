Virtual action replacing real one

The Norfolk Arts Center’s fundraiser Sweet ‘R Art kicks off on Friday, Jan. 29. Sweet ‘R Art is a virtual silent auction and art show.
Normally, the NAC would be hosting Soup ‘R Art at the end of January, but the challenges of large gatherings during the pandemic led to a need to offer the event differently this year. Thus, the virtual Sweet ‘R Art was born.
Proceeds from the event go towards future NAC programming, such as offering free access to art exhibits and community events like Second Saturdays and First Fridays.
The virtual auction and art show go live on Friday the 29th and will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday the 31st. The auction features a variety of choices, from vacation packages to portraits.
The art show is a popular part of the fundraiser every year. This year’s virtual art show will feature works for sale by local and regional artists. Your purchase will support both the artist and the NAC.
The links to the auction and art show will be posted on the NAC’s Facebook and Instagram channels and their website at norfolkartscenter.org
If you are an artist and missed the opportunity to display your work at Sweet ‘R Art, you still have time to enter the NAC’s 14th Annual Juried Show. Fine artists of all levels of expertise are encouraged to apply. Up to 30 works will be chosen to be exhibited in the gallery, with prizes being awarded to Best of Show, 1st place and 2nd place. Applications are available on the NAC website, or you can request an application at the NAC. Finalized applications must be postmarked by Saturday, Feb. 6.
The Juror for this year’s event is Johntimothy Pizzuto, professor of printmaking at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Pizzuto holds a Master of Fine Arts in printmaking and taught at the Ringling College of Art and Design in Florida before joining the faculty of USD.
The 14th Annual Juried Show runs April 10 to May 27. The current gallery exhibits by Patricia Hollins, Morgan Ford Willingham and Butch Rohrschneider are on display through Feb. 25. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public.