Villamonte, Plattsmouth shut out Wayne

PIERCE – Plattsmouth pitcher Gabe Villamonte needed to put in minimal work to earn a little bit of revenge against Wayne on Monday in the Class B American Legion Seniors state tournament.
Villamonte faced the minimum 21 batters to complete a 4-0 shutout win on 75 pitches in the winners bracket final at Larry and Sue Hoefener Field.
Wayne only managed two baserunners against Villamonte, who was the losing pitcher in a 3-2 Class C high school state tournament elimination game meeting between many of the same players in May.
But after Wyatt Heikes singled in the first inning and Jase Dean was hit by a pitch in the sixth, they were quickly erased from the bases by double plays.
Villamonte at one point retired 13 consecutive batters while not allowing anyone past first base.
“You have days like this, and some days just aren’t yours,” Wayne coach Robbie Gamble said. “Villamonte was as sharp as I’ve ever seen him, and he had our guys off-balanced.
“Everything we did hit was on a line to them. …We put the ball in play, but it just wasn’t our day today. Give them a ton of credit. They’re a great team.”
Wayne pitcher Kaleb Moormeier only allowed four hits, but an uncharacteristic tough first inning by him resulted in three runs, which proved to be more than enough for Plattsmouth and Villamonte.
Moormeier entered the game with an 0.48 ERA and 30 strikeouts compared to three walks and one hit batters for the season.
But Plattsmouth’s first two batters were hit, and an error loaded the bases with no outs. Drew Iverson had an RBI groundout and Villamonte helped his own cause with a two-out, two-run single.
Eli Horner added an RBI groundout in the third, but that was all that Plattsmouth could score against Moormeier.
“Kaleb pitched well enough for us to win, but we didn’t hit the ball well tonight,” Gamble said. “We knew they were going to have a good pitcher. I would consider Kaleb to be almost our ace – we’ve got three or four guys you could call our aces.”
Wyatt Heikes will get the start in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. elimination game against Wahoo. Now Wayne (25-9) will need to win three games in two days to win a state title.
But that situation isn’t unfamiliar for a team that won four elimination games over three days to win the area tournament and advance to state.
“Our backs are against the wall,” Gamble said. “Either the season is over or you move on. We’ve got two more days of this tournament left, and we need to do whatever we can to get to Wednesday.
“We’ve been there in the state high school tournament. Last year (in the Class B Juniors state tournament) we had to fight all the way through the losers bracket after day one. We know exactly what we need to do. We did it in the area tournament too. We’re like a cornered badger, and now we have to fight our way out.”
And Gamble is confident that Wayne has the pitching needed for its upcoming challenge. Heikes and James Dorcey are both available for Tuesday, and with a win there Aiden Liston becomes available for Wednesday.
“I feel good about our pitching situation, and we’ve got Juniors that we can throw for an inning or two if we have to,” Gamble said. “We’ve got Devin Anderson. We’ve got guys who can throw who’ve had to throw in big situations. We can get it done.”
Plattsmouth 301 000 0 – 4 4 0
Wayne 000 000 0 – 0 1 2
WP: Gabe Villamonte. LP: Kaleb Moormeier.