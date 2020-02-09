Although Valentine’s Day began as a day to remember two Saints named Valentinus, the day been associated with romance and love since the 14th century.
It was the Victorians who began expressing their feelings by giving their loved ones flowers, candy and greeting cards.
On Jan. 10, 1840, Great Britain introduced the Uniform Penny Post, meaning Valentine cards could be mailed for just one penny, and the mass produced Valentine card was born. They were sent in such great numbers that postmen were given an allowance for refreshments to help them through the extraordinary exertions of the days leading up to Valentine’s Day.
One year after the Uniform Penny Postage, 400,000 Valentines were posted throughout England. By 1871, 1.2 million cards were processed by the General Post Office in London.
Rather than buy a ready-made card, some Victorians made theirs using bits of lace, ribbon, shells and seeds, and often added mottos, such as “Be Mine” and “Constant and True.”
Esther Howland, (1828 to 1904), known as the Mother of the American Valentine, was an artist and businesswoman who is responsible for popularizing Valentine’s Day cards in America. During her college years, students often secretly exchanged poems elaborately scrawled on paper.
Elaborate Valentine greeting cards were imported from Europe and not affordable to many Americans. She wanted to change that and started importing lace and floral decorations from England to make her own cards.
The sending of Valentine cards in the U.S. didn’t pick up pace until after the Civil War. In 1862, post offices in New York accepted 21,260 Valentines for delivery. In 1865, more than 66,000 Valentines were mailed.
Today, approximately 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged each year, making it the second largest day for sending cards.
Among the millions of cards given each year are those produced by Hallmark, which traces its beginnings to Norfolk. Joyce, Rollie and William Hall and their mother lived in David City before moving to Norfolk. The brothers began the Norfolk Post Card Company in 1907, which they operated out of a downtown building.
In 1909, Joyce took some of the cards to Kansas City where he operated a mail-order card business. In time, his mother and Rollie joined him in Kansas City, and they created the Hallmark dynasty. William stayed in Norfolk and, in 1916, he constructed a building at 411 Norfolk Ave., where he moved his gift, photography and tobacco business. In 1921, he and his family moved to Kansas City.
Today, the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk has some of Hallmark’s early Valentine’s Day cards in its collection, some of which are shown here.
* * *
Information and cards courtesy of the Elkhorn Valley Museum.