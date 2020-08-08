Joan Olson didn’t argue when, as a child, her mother reminded her to touch her chin to her chest.
What may sound like a strange practice was actually one way to make sure she hadn’t contracted the frightening disease making its way around the world.
It was 1952. So far, Olson had managed to avoid the scourge.
July 24 of that year dawned just like every other summer day for the 8-year-old.
But by 4 p.m., she had an upset stomach, and by 8 p.m., doctors weren’t sure she was going to live.
It didn’t take long to figure out what was going on.
“The doctor ran a finger up the sole of my left foot, and it was OK,” Olson said. “On the right foot, my toes wouldn’t move.”
The diagnosis?
Infantile paralysis — or polio.
By 1952, the disease had been around for decades. The virus causing it spread easily from person to person through contaminated food, water and personal contact. Symptoms ranged from a mild headache and nausea, to muscle weakness, paralysis, breathing issues or death. However, some people had no symptoms at all. For some reason, it was more aggressive in the summer.
To combat the disease, many towns closed their swimming pools, movie theaters, churches and other public places. In some parts of the country, DDT, the toxic pesticide, was sprayed around towns in an effort to curb the spread. Yet, the number of cases grew larger each season — from 25,000 cases in 1946 to 52,000 in 1952.
Although often connected to children, the menace impacted adults, too. One of the most well known was Franklin Roosevelt, who was stricken in 1921 when he was 39 years old. The former president spent the rest of his life using a wheelchair or crutches.
AFTER BECOMING ill, Olson, whose family was living in Gering at the time, was taken to the hospital in Scottsbluff, where she was confined to a bed in a room on the sixth floor of the Scottsbluff Hospital. With no air conditioning, the room was stifling. To make matters worse, she had to lie with a hot, wool blanket on her back “to help her stay flexible,” she said.
Eventually, paralysis set in and Olson had trouble breathing. Although she needed to be in an iron lung, none was available. Because the disease was so contagious, her parents could come as far as the door of her room, but no farther, fearing they may contract the disease.
“I don’t remember how long I was in the hospital,” said Olson, who has spent much of her adult life in Norfolk. Olson thinks she was hospitalized for two or three months. There, she spent much of her time doing physical therapy, which she continued for a while after being released from the hospital.
She remembers wearing a brace on her leg that was hinged so it would bend at the knee. In time, she got a shorter brace, and she used crutches. Eventually, she had surgery to repair a foot that dropped, allowing her to walk better.
When her classmates entered third grade in the fall of 1952, Olson stayed home and didn’t return to school until the following spring.
Because buildings were not fitted for people with disabilities, she had to manage the three flights of steps on her own.
“I was dismissed from classes early so I could get around,” she said.
For the most part, her bicycle went unridden, as did her horse.
“I remember it was difficult, she said.
DR. GEORGE SURBER doesn’t remember having polio, which is not surprising since he was only 2 years old at the time.
“I have been told that my sister, Ann, who had polio at the same time (1948), and I were both in Children’s Hospital for two to three months. We apparently contracted polio from a little plastic pool a block north of us. I was told there were six of us who had polio from that pond. Ann and another girl developed paralysis. I currently have a neuropathy causing weakness in my legs. My wife believes the neuropathy is post-polio, but we have no proof of that,” Surber said.
Indeed, a Daily News article from Aug. 9, 1948, said 5-year-old Ann was paralyzed from the waist down, but her temperature was normal. Her brother’s temperature was high, but so far, paralysis had not set in.
“Ann was on crutches from 1948 for the rest of her life, as her left leg had no strength,” Surber said.
WHILE THOUSANDS of people suffered with the disease, the rest of the world anxiously waited for a vaccine. Efforts to fund research were spearheaded by Basil O’Connor, Franklin Roosevelt’s law partner, who asked everyone in the country to send a dime to support research and help those people affected by the disease.
Around $1.8 million was raised, and the March of Dimes was born.
In 1951, O’Connor met a scientist named Jonas Salk who wanted to create a killed-virus vaccine, while other scientists felt a live-virus vaccine was best. Salk believed his method would trick the body’s immune system into believing that an invader had come, and the body would produce strong and lasting antibody protection.
Among Salk’s critics was Dr. Albert Sabin, who was working on a live-virus vaccine.
SALK WON the first leg of the race, and on July 2, 1952, he injected 43 children at the D.T. Watson Home for Crippled Children with his killed virus vaccine. A few weeks later, he injected children at the Polk State School for the retarded and feeble minded. No one got polio. Blood tests showed they had elevated levels of polio-fighting antibodies. In 1953, Salk’s vaccine was injected into thousands of school children.
Joy was short-lived, however. Soon, may of the children vaccinated with the new Salk vaccine became sick. Hundreds were permanently paralyzed. A few died.
It was discovered that some of the children had been injected with bad vaccine. Eight days after vaccinations were stopped, they were started again, and the number of polio cases in the United States was cut in half.
In 1962, Albert Sabin’s oral vaccine became available. It was cheaper to produce and easier to administer.
In most communities, people gathered at city auditoriums, schools or other public places to receive the vaccine. On July 8, 1962, Norfolkans gathered at the city auditorium to receive their first dose of the three vaccines they needed to protect themselves. The others were administered in September and October.
The cost? Just 25 cents for those who could afford it.
“The people lined up, got their sugar cube, ate it right there, and at the end of the tables were 30 gallon garbage barrels for donations,” said Surber who helped count the donations. “The line was blocks long. About every 30 minutes, someone would bring us a garbage barrel with 10-12 inches of coins and paper currency. We organized the paper and the coins into denominations, stacked the paper into piles of, I think, $25 or $50. I do not remember rolling the coins. I think we bagged them and sent them to a bank for recounting.”
TODAY, JOAN OLSON uses a walker to help get around, but she doesn’t blame the need on polio — at least not directly. She’s had both hips and a shoulder replaced because of arthritis, which may be a result of the polio, she said.
Surber, too, doesn’t claim to have any lingering effects, even though he is “into a wheelchair for daily activities,” he said, because of leg-only neuropathy.
Today, people around the world are once again playing the waiting game — hoping and praying for a vaccine that will combat the coronavirus.
Like their counterparts from years ago, they are tired of living in fear.
“I remember the quiet joy of the announcement,” Surber said. “People had been waiting patiently for a polio vaccine or treatment for many years. The images of the iron lungs in multiple rows were horrible.”