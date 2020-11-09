HUMPHREY — They don’t know it’s coming, and when it does, they are always surprised and moved.
Since 2017, members of Pins & Needles Quilting Club have made and given Quilts of Valor to 22 Humphrey veterans, and that look of surprise and emotion is why they do it.
Mary Ann Babel said she and another club member belong to a quilting guild in Columbus, which was making the Quilts of Valor a few years ago, so they decided to bring the project to Humphrey.
“I said to Cheryl Hastreiter, ‘Why aren’t we doing this in Humphrey? We have a lot of veterans. Let’s do it and give them out in Humphrey,’ so we did,” she said.
The first year they made and gave away two quilts.
“From there it just kind of mushroomed,” she said. “We are a quilt club, and we’ve all made so many quilts and given them to our families, so we said we didn’t need any more quilts, so it’s a wonderful outlet for us.”
Club members buy all the materials and receive monetary donations, which is spent on materials.
“We set up a couple donation jars, and people have been very generous. Some of the people who received quilts sent notes with money in it, which is nice. We don’t expect it; we just do it because we want to honor our veterans,” Babel said.
They use the money to buy the batting, which is expensive. The batting is the insulating layer that provides warmth, along with dimension or thickness.
They work with the Humphrey American Legion, and quilts are given during the annual Veterans Day program. This year, four quilts will be given during the ceremony at St. Francis School.
“We finished with all the World War II veterans and then wanted to finish with the Korean War veterans, but someone brought up someone who had been in the Korean War, so hopefully, we’ll have all those veterans taken care of this year. Then we’d like to start on the Vietnam War veterans because that’s my age group, and we’re not getting any younger,” she said.
The quilts are personalized. On the back of each is the name of the veteran receiving the quilt, who made the quilt, who quilted it and the date.
Babel quilts all of them because she has a quilting machine, which means she sews them all together.
Veterans have no idea they will receive a quilt when they attend the Veterans Day program. The quilt club makes the quilts and the Humphrey American Legion decides who gets them. The Legion tries to surprise them all, notifying their families, whose job it is to get the honored veterans to the program.
“Most of them are very surprised, and that’s always heartwarming, too. We always think that’s pretty cool that they didn’t know they were going to receive them,” Babel said. “We don’t expect any recognition for this, but it is unbelievable how these guys are just tickled to death. They are so appreciative. One of the sons of a veterans told us that every time he goes to visit his dad, he’s in his recliner covered up in it.”
Pins & Needles is not meeting because of the coronavirus, but members are free to continue making quilts on their own. Babel said they have 16 quilts made already, so there is no rush to make more, and if they ever stop giving them away locally, the national Quilts of Valor will accept them.
Babel also has made them for her husband, brothers, brother-in-law and a niece.
The first year Art Olmer and Don Sjuts received them because they were the oldest Legion members.
“They were both so surprised they were shocked,” Babel said.
When the quilts are given, Babel goes onto the national organization’s website and records how many and who received the quilts, so there is a total nationwide. This year, so far, 14,574 quilts have been given to veterans, and since the program started in 2002, 257,059 veterans have received quilts.
It was originally started by Catherine Roberts of Seaford, Delaware, in 2003 but has now spread across the United States and even has an international presence.
She made a quilt for her son and sent it to him while he was serving, and it grew from there.
Babel said her granddaughter, September, was given fabric by a 4-H club, so they could make quilts together.
Other Pins & Needs members are Hastreiter, who has moved to Lincoln, Linda Magnus, Connie Jaixen, Lois Beiermann, Lois Gronenthal, Elaine Gilsdorf and Ardith Schueth.
“It makes us feel good, and we all like to make quilts,” Babel said.