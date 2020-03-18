VERDIGRE — The 575 citizens of Verdigre believe in being prepared. Which is why 1,000 sandbags were recently distributed to residences and businesses in the town’s flood zone.
If the Verdigris Creek decides to go on a rampage as it did last spring, those sandbags might keep water from creeping under doors, across floors and up the walls of buildings, many of which are sporting new or refurbished interiors after being inundated last year.
Verdigre sits quietly among the hills of the normally picturesque Verdigris Creek valley about 65 miles northwest of Norfolk. Settled by Bohemian immigrants in 1887, it still celebrates its heritage in a number of ways, most notably seen in the production of kolaches.
When the bomb cyclone exploded over Nebraska last spring, floodwaters shoved their way over the town’s industrial and residential areas along the creek, flowed onto Main Street and spread a few blocks west, finally stopping where the terrain makes an abrupt climb.
While some people blame the flooding on the fact that the Spencer Dam broke, sending water surging downstream, that was not the case.
“That’s the most common misconception,” said Leroy Hollman, the town’s mayor. “We flooded the day before the Spencer Dam broke.”
The cause was excessive rain that fell on the 12th and early morning of the 13th of March, Hollman said.
“Drains were not keeping up and getting water out of town,” he said.
He and others tried to dig a ditch to help drain the excess, to no avail. At that point, city officials ordered an evacuation of the lower part of town, which involved moving fire an rescue vehicles.
Thankfully, the water “surged through and then was gone,” Hollman said. “It started dropping about 10 p.m. (on the 13th). By noon the next day, people were allowed to go back. By the third day, everyone was digging out.”
In the end, 65 businesses, 79 residences and eight parks and recreation areas were affected.
“Everything the village had was flooded except one outhouse in the park,” he said.
Now, a year later, one has to look closely to see signs of the havoc caused by wide-spread flooding.
The local cafe still serves its signature meals; the bakery still bakes an array of kolaches and other delights every morning. The taxidermist is open for business, as is the thrift store.
Most of the displaced people have returned to their homes.
Indeed, Hollman estimates that homes in the town have more new furnaces per capita than any other town in the state.
“A lot of furnaces and water heaters were trashed,” he said.
Before walls were repaired and furnaces installed, tons of mud and debris were removed by the hundreds of volunteers who converged on the town.
“The Sunday after the flood, we had 250 workers in town,” said Theresa Pavlik, who helps operate the community’s thrift store called The Carousel.
As with most disaster sites, donations of cleaning supplies, household goods and money flooded into town, much of it funneled through The Carousel.
It started when Pavlik put up two signs in the middle of the town’s main street saying “need help,” and “want to help.” She added her phone numbers, and the calls started pouring in.
“Five minutes after putting the signs up, we had donations,” said Pavlik, who founded the store with Connie Gompert and Cheryl Vesely in 2013. “It quickly got very big.”
To accommodate the loads of merchandise, the Legion Hall across the street from the thrift shop became the distribution point for cleaning supplies, drinking water, 27 pallets of donated snack bars and other items. The shop handled the clothing, bedding and similar items. Because it has nonprofit status, the thrift shop handled the monetary donations.
The funds were used for a variety of purposes, including helping people buy appliances. In fact, 40 families received $1,000 to help buy furnaces, Pavlik said. Funds were also used for water heaters, flooring and other essentials.
“Donations came from all over the country,” Pavlik said. “The outpouring was awesome.”
While Verdigre looks normal, there is still work to be done.
For instance, the streets and roads took a beating, he said, and are in need of permanent repairs.
“The road materials were washed away ... so the streets are compromised,” Hollman said.
He said the village used 230 tons of patching material on the roads last year when in normal years they use 20 tons. “The road base is saturated ... so the fill just melts away,” he said.
“One of the biggest challenges is FEMA,” Hollman said. “We had to come up with a list of all of the damages. Everything has to be listed, so basically we’re taking a total inventory of what is here.”
This was not the first time the town has been flooded. In fact, records show them occurring as far back as 1870, with the last major one happening in 1967. Through the years, attempts have been made to control them. The first was a dike built in 1939 that was expanded in 1969. But more is needed, Hollman said.
“The challenges keep growing,” he said.