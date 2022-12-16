This is probably not news to you because, as a human, you need to eat and so have undoubtedly been to the grocery store recently — but I just have to say it anyway: Some of the produce is outrageously priced.
There. I just had to get that off my chest. I realize that we’re battling inflation and trying to stave off a recession, but is there seriously anyone out there who is willing to pay double digits for lettuce?
My husband really likes romaine lettuce hearts, and I used to buy the packages that contained three heads.
For a long time, either these packages weren’t available or the lettuce just didn’t look good enough to buy. But I was in a grocery store in a nearby town several weeks ago and, as I was passing the produce section, a package of romaine hearts caught my eye — partly because the lettuce was actually available but mostly because it looked really, really fresh and good. I backtracked to check it out and saw the price: $12.19.
I did a double take. I would have liked to have been a fly buzzing around the celery just to see my expression. “Dumbfounded” is one of those words that usually applies to overly dramatic expressions on cartoon characters — but, in this case, it surely applied to me. I looked more closely to see if I was seeing correctly.
I did not pick up the lettuce, presuming that the price was as marked. I did ask at the checkout counter if the lettuce had been mismarked. “No,” the checkout gal said, “unfortunately that is the price.”
I went home and told my husband that I didn’t love him $12.19 worth — he would just have to eat chips. Chips, of course, are expensive, too, but compared to lettuce, they’re looking like quite a bargain anymore.
A week later, I was in the same store again. Again, romaine hearts were offered. Again, they were in the double digits. This time, however, they were more than $13. This time, I didn’t do a double take. Sadly, I was used to it.
And this time, the lettuce didn’t look fresh and good. (I joked with my husband that it was the previous week’s lettuce that no one would buy for $12.19.)
Last week, I was in a different grocery store in a nearby town and saw cauliflower that looked quite yummy. It wasn’t marked, so I went to the checkout to inquire about the price. In another life, I would have just picked it up and bought it, but that kind of thing is financially dangerous in our postpandemic world, don’t you think?
The checkout gal told me that it was $11 and some change. I think I gasped. I’m sure that I looked dumbfounded — seemingly my usual expression of late.
The gal told me that it was going to go on sale that afternoon. I asked her if it could please go on sale at that moment as I was quite a ways from home and wouldn’t be back. She took pity on me and said she would go and look in the back at what the sale price would be. When she came back, she said, “It will be $8.” And then she added, “I’m sure you don’t want it.”
I politely thanked her and agreed that I did not want it at that price.
Wow — $8! As a sale price! Unbelievable!
So when I left the store, I went without the cauliflower — but did take my dumbfounded expression with me.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.