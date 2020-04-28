Delivering food in a pandemic is not something I really gave much thought to. Yet, here we are in a COVID-19 pandemic and, as a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program, that is exactly what I am doing!
Although the Norfolk Senior Center is closed because of the pandemic, the center continues to prepare and, through the help of volunteers, deliver food to keep the Meals on Wheels program operational.
Various groups volunteer to deliver meals, and this month, Sacred Heart Catholic Parish is responsible for that task. Volunteers from the parish deliver meals for two months each year. As a member of the parish, I have delivered meals for several years. It is truly one of the most satisfying, enjoyable volunteer opportunities available, in my view.
Generally, we deliver meals to various folks who qualify due to health issues that limit their ability to get around or other reasons that make it difficult to procure meals. The program assures that a good, nutritious meal is provided and that at least one good social contact occurs each day for those participating in the program. While delivering meals, you get to know the folks, engage in friendly conversation and check on their welfare. For some, it may be their only social contact for that day. You may even get to know their pets and you figure out which pets are happy to see you bring dinner to their owner and which ones think you ARE dinner!
So how has the pandemic changed things? Now masks and gloves are standard equipment. The already sealed and plastic protected meals are now placed in a plastic bag. The bags help allow the volunteer to deliver the meal while at the same time maintaining the appropriate physical distancing that is currently necessary. Unfortunately, the social contact has been significantly lessened to attain the greater goal of protecting the health of all involved.
The personal contact and conversation is, for the most part, over for now. However, the basics are still being accomplished. A nutritious meal is still being delivered, and the welfare of the program participants is still being checked on daily by visual interaction with the volunteers.
Numerous local churches participate in the Meals on Wheels program and have signed up to deliver meals this year. They include: First United Methodist, Life Point, First Presbyterian, Christ the Servant, St. Paul's Lutheran, Christ Lutheran, Westridge United Methodist, St. John's Lutheran, Our Savior Lutheran, Grace Lutheran, Northern Heights Baptist and Heartland Baptist.
Additionally, other businesses and groups also help deliver meals. These include: Heritage of Bel Air, Great Western Bank, Norfolk Daily News, Madison House, Nebraska Public Power District, Noon Kiwanis, Norfolk Area Christian Educators Network, retired teacher groups from Northeast Community College and Norfolk Junior High, Asera Care, Circle of Friends and Integrated Life Choices.
Despite the help provided by these groups, there are many dates still in need of people willing to take time out of their day to help deliver or pack meals. The program is always seeking volunteers to help, as well as identifying people who may need the services of the program. So if you or your church, business or group would like to help us with this important program, or if you or someone you know could benefit from and qualify for this service, contact Jenny at the Norfolk Senior Center by calling 402-371-8299 for more information.
The Bible says in various places that we should feed the hungry and give drink to the thirsty. Sometimes when we send money to various charities, we may wonder if we really accomplish that. When you actually hand a meal to someone in need of it, you know you have. Please consider volunteering for the Meals on Wheels program. You will receive much more than you give.