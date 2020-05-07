WAYNE — Paige Vance credits much of her successes in life, including graduation from Wayne State College, to faith and family.
A pharmacy major at WSC, Vance still suffers from painful headaches as a result of an automobile accident during her junior year of high school in 2014. That accident never stopped her from excelling academically and has shaped her into the person she is today.
Vance was born in Columbus and calls an acreage between Shelby and Osceola home. She loves outdoor activities, and some of her fondest memories come from the farm.
The older of two children, Vance attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School in Columbus during her elementary years before attending Scotus Central Catholic in junior high and high school. An unquestionable work ethic is needed by someone studying in the pharmaceutical field, and that work ethic is something Vance said has been inside her since her days as an elementary student.
“From a young age, my mom instilled in me the importance of education, and going to St. Anthony’s, I had a great opportunity and was always going to school and learning more,” Vance said.
Vance spent much of her free time in elementary school and high school participating in numerous faith activities, doing a significant amount of backstage work for theater productions and playing a year of volleyball.
While each of the activities Vance was involved in during her childhood brought her certain levels of joy, nothing topped the opportunity to practice her faith.
“I love being able to express my faith, and that was always really important to everybody there at Scotus,” Vance said. “That just gave me a really good opportunity to grow.”
During her junior year of high school in November 2014, Vance was involved in a five-vehicle crash in which eight people were sent to the hospital.
That evening, Vance, 16, had traveled to Columbus from her home to pick up her sister, Tatem, who was hanging out with friends. On their way back home, Paige and Tatem were approximately 7 miles south of Columbus on Highway 81 when they stopped on the two-lane highway as a vehicle in front of them was preparing to turn left.
“All of a sudden, I felt like something was wrong, so I looked in my rear-view mirror and I saw a car coming for us,” Vance said. “I knew he was going really fast and he wasn’t going to be able to stop no matter what he did. He was going to hit us.”
Vance said at that point, she was forced to make a split-second decision, and because there was a car in front of hers at the time, she knew somebody was going to get hit no matter what. She decided to stay where she was and brace for impact.
The oncoming driver, who was looking at his phone, texting when the accident occurred, realized he was going to crash into Vance’s vehicle and quickly swerved right, hitting Vance’s Toyota Camry and pushing it into oncoming traffic.
Vance and her sister were hit head-on by a northbound vehicle at 60-plus miles per hour and were clipped by another. While she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, the impact of the hit from behind resulted in Vance’s head going through the driver’s side window.
There were no fatalities as a result of the crash, and most of the people involved experienced minor injuries, including Vance’s sister. Vance said she doesn’t recall much of what happened after that other than waking up around four hours later at the hospital.
“After that, I knew because of my faith, that Jesus was guiding me through this and he was going to get me through it and give me the strength, but it was very tough on our family,” Vance said. “It put a lot of strain on us because we were all impacted in one way or another.”
Vance’s parents serve on the Shelby Volunteer Fire Department and, as a result, both were among the first responders at the scene of the accident, making the crash a traumatizing incident for the entire family.
Initially, doctors didn’t believe there was any cause for concern from Vance’s injuries, but she recalls frequently passing out and said she and her mother knew she “wasn’t all there.”
Vance said she got an appointment at Madonna Rehabilitation in Lincoln and attributes much of her healing to the medication and resources provided there.
“For about the first month after the accident, I laid on the couch and I didn’t do anything,” Vance said. “I couldn’t watch TV. I couldn’t look at my phone. It all gave me a headache.”
Vance said she wasn’t able to attend full school days for the remainder of her junior year, but the administration and staff at Scotus were accommodating and allowed her to gradually get back on her feet.
Vance said Jeff Ohnoutka, who was the assistant principal at the time, took her under his wing and orchestrated meetings to help make sure that teachers were on the same page.
Vance said it wasn’t until the beginning of her senior year in 2015 when everything started to feel more normal, as she returned to full days at school, attended sporting events and started hanging out with her friend group on a more regular basis.
At this point in time, Vance was close to making a decision on where to attend college, but she already had a good idea of what was in her future plans.
“I just kind of always had Wayne in the back-burner in my mind and my senior year, I was able to go there and visit and it totally felt like home,” Vance said. “It was just the small-town feel that I really needed.”
Vance said Wayne State’s science program also intrigued her and after the accident, she knew she wanted to pursue a degree in the pharmacy field. She didn’t apply to many colleges because her heart was set on Wayne State.
The last four years at WSC have been an experience Vance said she won’t forget — from the top-notch science professors she worked with on a daily basis to her involvement with the Catholic Newman Center and FOCUS group.
“After high school, I didn’t really have a support system going to Wayne,” Vance said. “So after I found the Newman Center, they really brought a lot of healing and joy into my life and helped me become the person I am.”
Wayne State College made the decision to suspend face-to-face classes for the remainder of the semester on March 13, meaning Vance’s senior year experience was cut short. She did, however, have the opportunity to attend a mission trip in Ireland, and because COVID-19 struck Europe before the United States, Vance experienced the shutdown in two countries.
While remote learning wasn’t ideal, Vance was prepared for it because of the faith aspect of her overseas mission trip.
“I definitely had a positive attitude about it, but thinking about possibly not being able to walk at graduation is very heartbreaking because I put in a lot of hard work the last four years,” Vance said.
Despite the unprecedented end to her senior year, Vance now has her sights set on her future at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy, where she will begin in August.
“I want to do more hospital pharmacy so I can have more direct interaction with patients,” Vance said. “I could also be a retail pharmacist, but my heart is more set on hospital.”
Vance has experienced hardships in life, much of them due to the life-altering car accident she was involved in on Nov. 2, 2014. But Vance said all of her life experiences, good or bad, combined with her faith in God and relationships with those close to her, have led her down a path that she looks back on with no regrets.
“I am definitely happy with everything that has happened,” Vance said. “I have learned that it’s great to be the person I am all the time, rather than worrying about what others are thinking.”