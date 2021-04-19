Valuable lessons learned

I am a student at Norfolk Catholic High School. That means I take 40 credit hours a week. While it may seem like a lot, and fills up a huge amount of time in my schedule, I find relief knowing I am not the only student doing it. High school students choose to take on the impossible when they decide to invest themselves in extracurricular activities. After school, I am a three sport athlete, which means I am competing and going to practice year round. That also means I have to keep up my physical strength by weight lifting.
While many athletes take a lifting class during school hours, I do not. I go before school to lift weights, so my day starts a lot earlier than the first school bell. Despite the early morning, it is much easier to do it earlier than later, because I am always busy after practice. While being involved in three sports, I also do spring musical, band, choir, show choir, FBLA, and key club. I also serve as President of the National Honor Society and the Knights for Life club at my high school.
In my parish I am an EMHC, Vice President of the SPARK Council, and a member of a discipleship group. On the weekends, I also work at MJs Gelato and More, and in the summer I work at Norfolk Memorial Aquaventure. All these activities take up a lot of my time, and sometimes I feel overwhelmed. However, I have taught myself how to become grounded and get down to business.
Being involved has taught me how to manage my time and gain confidence in myself. Being involved teaches life skills such as time management, communication, decisiveness, problem solving, leadership, productivity and how to use all 24 hours in the day responsibly. While being heavily involved in extracurricular activities is a lot of work and responsibility, the lessons it teaches are far more valuable and beneficial than not being involved.