OMAHA - Two of the five area wrestlers who competed for state championships in Class C on Saturday, brought home the gold from the state high school wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center.
Chris Williams of Valentine became a three-time state champion after the 126-pounder won in an 11-2 major decision over Konner Schluckebier of Milford.
Williams won state titles as a freshman and sophomore but finished second last year. The Valentine senior admitted that last year's loss in the finals motivated him for this season. But he chose to focus on the positives.
"I wouldn't be the wrestler I am without losing that match," Williams said. "I got so much better on my feet, better on every position because of that match, so I can't thank that match enough."
Fighting off tears, his coach, Shane Allison said they don't make them any better than Chris Williams. "He's a great young man. He's a great leader. The kid's had to overcome some adversity. He's done it with class. Any coach would be lucky to have him. I just lucked out and got him to come through our room."
But for last year's finals loss, Williams would have joined his former teammate, Gage Krolikowski, as a four-time champion. Krowlikowski dropped just one match in his four-year career that ended last year.
Nevertheless, Williams is now one of five Valentine athletes to earn three state titles. Caleb Long (2017-19), Jordan Kelber (2016-18), Marcus Nelson (2011-13) and Steve Ravenscroft (1969-71) are the others.
"It's absolutely ridiculous," Williams said. "Not very many programs can say they produce wrestlers like Valentine has and there's more to come. "There's kids grinding every day. You might not know their names now but you will in the future. It'll keep going. No doubt in my mind."
O'Neill's junior 132-pounder, Ty Rainforth, was other area Class C athlete to take home a gold medal. After dominating Quentyn Frank of Amherst, Rainforth brought the match to an end late in the second period with a pin.
"I've been thinking about this moment for my whole life," he said. "I've been waiting and it finally came; it's the best moment of my life.
"I just went into the match knowing I had to take him down first to control the match. That's what I did and from then, on I knew I could control it."
After shooting a for a half and missing, Rainforth followed a near-side cradle that did the trick. "It just kind of came natural and it was kind of the next move I was looking for," Rainforth said.
Rainfoth's coach, Bryan Corkle said his 132-pounder is gold. "He's an outstanding student; he's just a leader. He was wearing an O'Neill basketball sweatshirt as he was warming up for the state finals, so he's Eagle through and through and what an honor to coach him."
Two matches later, Rainforth's teammate, Brady Thompson lost a heartbreaker at 145 to Christopher Nickolite of David City Aquinas, 3-2.
Earlier, Oakland-Craig's 106-pounder, Trenton Arlt also settled for second after falling in a 4-2 decision to unbeaten Drew Garfield of Central City.
And finally, Norfolk Catholic junior heavyweight Isaac Wilcox became the third area Class C wrestler to earn a silver medal.
Wilcox led Carson Felhafer of Centennial 3-2 entering the third period. But Felhafer scored with a reversal and pinned Wilcox seconds later.
"When he got on top, he's just so powerful, I could not get out from under there," Wilcox said.
"This is the third week in a row we've had (Felhafer) in the finals," Norfolk Catholic coach Henry Aschoff said. "We got up to 3-1 with that little slide-by takedown we needed and then we just got a little bit sloppy on top and he caught us on our back."
Wilcox said he'll use the loss as motivation for next season. "Next year, we've got to go all the way," he said. "It's happened multiple times. Last year I lost in (the) heartbreak (round), then in football, losing in the first round of playoffs.
"It's always the same deal, you pour your heart and soul out to it and when you don't win it all, you just feel horrible."
Six area wrestlers finished in third place: John Alden of O'Neill (106), Gavin Dozler of Boone Central (120), Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman (138), Jaxson Jones of Twin River (170), Jared Janssen of Crofton/Bloomfield (220) and Dahlas Zlomke of Battle Creek (285).
Three more were fifth: Ethan Mullally of North Bend Central (152), Servando Gonzalez of O'Neill (170) and Taylor Weber of Boone Central (195), while two more finished sixth: Robbie Fisher of Crofton/Bloomfield (106) and Deven Whitley of BRLD (285).
Central City won the Class C team race with 135 points. O'Neill was the best of the area schools with 79, good for fourth place while Boone Central also cracked the top 10, finishing in a tie for 10th with 47.
The Cardinals qualified eight wrestlers for the tournament and coach Josh Mejerus said the future looks bright. "We have 23 kids out, so getting on varsity is a challenge in our program. Every weight class is competitive. The next four years look promising for us," he said.
Meanwhile, Crofton/Bloomfied, Valentine, Battle Creek, Norfolk Catholic, Oakland-Craig and Tekamah-Herman all posted top-30 finishes