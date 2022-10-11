COLUMBUS – With plenty of top two finishes, it is surprising to hear Valentine’s Mekallyn Bancroft declare her senior season of golf one of ups and downs.
It certainly ended on a high note.
Bancroft earned a Class C state tournament medal for the second consecutive season on Tuesday at Elks Country Club. Her two-round total of 167 placed her fifth, an improvement of nine spots over her finish last fall.
“I’m super proud of myself,” Bancroft said. “It’s been a rocky season, but I was able to keep it together.
“Honestly, I just wanted to place. I didn’t want a specific spot. To finish fifth is amazing. I’m happy with that.”
Bancroft improved on her first-round 84 by a stroke on a gusty day.
“You just need to keep your head in the game and never give up,” she said.
Despite finishing at or near the top of most of her tournaments, Bancroft said there were definite rocky points.
“My swing kind of got a little off by district,” she said. “But I was able to figure things out, which really helped.”
And that allowed her to complete her career for the Badgers with a top five finish.
“I’ve improved a lot from freshman year to senior year,” Bancroft said. “And our team did really good all through my high school career. It’s been amazing to be on a team with all the girls that I’ve been with.”
Two other area golfers also earned medals, although both had to battle through rougher second rounds to secure them.
O’Neill’s Kaylin Gaughenbaugh tied for 11th with a 179 after shooting a 94, nine strokes higher than on Monday.
Wayne’s Riley Haschke tied for 13th with a 180. She had a 95 after putting together an 85 in the first round.
Gaughenbaugh said it was a relief to earn a medal.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to,” she said. “This second day was a little rough. But a lot of prayers helped me through.”
Gaughenbaugh said the wind was a definite factor.
“It’s a lot harder to focus,” she said. “It made you question a lot of your irons and your clubs, which makes it difficult. But I made it through fine.”
After medaling as a junior, Gaughenbaugh said she will have plenty of motivation for next season.
“I want to come back and improve – always improve,” she said. “That’s the goal.”
Haschke did medal in her final chance as a senior – only one of four members of the class of 2023 to do so.
“At the beginning of the season, I told coach (Josh Johnson) that I wanted to end my season at state with a medal,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting to be able to walk away with one.
“I tried to relax and stay calm. One bad hole is not going to get in my way, and I’m going to be able to come back at each hole.”
She credited Johnson with helping her through a sometimes challenging round.
“I did have a few bad shots, but coach was talking to me with a few shots saying that with the wind coming into my face I might need to go up a club or two,” she said. “Or with the wind behind me I needed to go down a few clubs. I didn’t have too many bad shots because of the wind.”
Just as important as her individual performance to Haschke was competing at state with her teammates, especially since Wayne hadn’t qualified as a team since 2014.
“It was nice to medal for my team, but it was excited to be down here golfing as a team,” she said.
The area’s five team qualifiers finished in the middle of the pack of the 15-team field. O’Neill was sixth with a 786 with Valentine one stroke back. Oakland-Craig came in eighth (803) while Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Wayne tied for ninth with 805.
Broken Bow won its third consecutive title by 38 strokes while Lincoln Christian junior Olivia Lovegrove was the individual medalist by 13 strokes with a 143.
CLASS C
Team scoring: Broken Bow 688, Minden 726, Columbus Scotus 749, Adams Central 773, Archbishop Bergan 773, O’Neill 786, Valentine 787, Oakland-Craig 803, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 805, Wayne 805, Lincoln Christian 815, Superior 818, Lincoln Lutheran 824, Hershey 884, Chadron 897.
Individual medalists: 1, Olivia Lovegrove, LC, 143; 2, Camryn Johnson, BB, 156; 3, KayLaynn Jorgensen, MIN, 160; 4, Cecilia Arndt, CS, 162; 5, Mekallyn Bancroft, VAL, 167; 6, Peyton Hartman, AC, 174; T7, Taylor Schaaf, BB, 176; T7, Molly Custer, BB, 176; 9, Sidney O’Dey, AC, 177; 10, Olivia Prauner, AB, 178; T11, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’N, 179; T11, Jocelyn Kumm, AB, 179; T13, Lainey Palmer, BB, 180; T13, Mia Hiebner, Heartland, 180; T13, Riley Haschke, WAY, 180.