O'NEILL — It's not unusual to see the Valentine wrestling team heading home with the championship trophy from the O'Neill Invitational.
But the way the Badgers came away with the title — as far as their preparation for Saturday's season-opening 10-team tournament — is certainly something you don't see every day.
Coach Shane Allison said his team had little time to prepare for the start of this season, thanks to a pre-Thanksgiving school shutdown because of the COVID-19 virus.
"Our school was shut down for COVID about a week before Thanksgiving, and we weren't able to come back until after Thanksgiving," he said after his fifth-ranked team (NSWCA preseason poll) edged second-ranked O'Neill by 15.5 points. "We missed a bunch of practices and haven't even been able to go over some of our top moves."
The Badgers seemed to make up for the missed mat time, however, as they finished the day with 14 top-four finishers, led by lone champion Ashton Lurz at 152 pounds.
"The kids wrestled tough today and put in the work in the offseason, and we're pretty excited to have come out on top today," Allison said. "I felt like we still left a bunch of points out there, though, so there's certainly room for improvement. There were a lot of tough kids here today, and you need to beat the tough ones to get where you want."
Lurz was the Badgers' lone champion, coming away with a hard-fought 5-3 win over Blake Bolling of Pierce in the 152-pound championship.
Valentine had two wrestlers finish as runners-up in their respective brackets. William Sprenger lost a 10-5 decision to O'Neill's John Alden, a third-place finisher last year at 106 pounds; and Clayton Elliott fell 13-6 to Ty Tramp of Crofton/Bloomfield.
Ten wrestlers who earned medals in the 2021 state tournament were part of a loaded field of competitors in the O'Neill High gymnasium, including defending champion Ty Rainforth of O'Neill, who led a foursome of Eagles to individual titles and a runner-up finish.
"We had four champs and did the work on the front side, but we weren't able to get enough through on the back side," O'Neill coach Bryan Corkle said. "We're still getting some kids down to weight and Valentine is just a solid team from top to bottom and they've taken a lot of our championship trophies home with them over the years."
Alden and Rainforth were joined at the top of the medal stand by 145-pounder Brady Thompson, a state runner-up last year at 145; and Levi Drueke, who came through with an 8-4 win over Battle Creek's Korbyn Battershaw in a battle of state qualifiers from last year.
"(Battershaw) kind of had our number last year, but Levi is such a warrior, and it's been great to see him climb the ladder," Corkle said. "Those guys will probably meet again down the road and the outcome might change, but he's in for the long haul and we're excited to see what Levi does for us at 160."
Another state champion from last season came up on the short end in the finals. Aiden Kuester, the defending Class D 160-pound champion, was turned and pinned by Michael Kruntorad of Pierce, a fifth-place finisher at 160 in Class B last season, early in the second period in the 170-pound championship.
No. 6-rated Battle Creek had a pair of champions as it edged David City for third-place honors. Ryan Stusse Jr. was a winner in the 106-pound final with a second-period pin, and Dahlas Zlomke joined his teammate Battershaw in the 100-win club on his way to the heavyweight title with a win over Tucker Shabram of O'Neill.
Eighth-ranked Crofton/Bloomfield had a trio of champions with Hudson Barger (120), Tramp (195) and returning third-place medalist Jared Janssen (220). Pierce had two winners in Kruntorad and Brock Bolling (132), while fourth-place and No. 7 David City had winners in Simon Schindler (126) and Tre Daro (182), a runner-up at 170 last year.
Norfolk Catholic finished ninth in the 10-team field and had one medalist in Isaac Wilcox. A state runner-up last year, Wilcox ran into a tough bracket, getting pinned by Janssen in the semifinals and falling to Battle Creek's Kase Thompson in the consolation finals to finish fourth.
SATURDAY also marked the first girls-only division at the O'Neill Invitational, drawing 10 girls teams and creating a lot of buzz in the nearly full O'Neill gymnasium for much of the day.
"How cool is this?" Corkle asked during the girls' championship round. "It brings more people to the sport and adds a new level of excitement to our tournaments. I get goose bumps just thinking about it — these are exciting times for this sport, and it's only going to grow."
Saturday was a good start for the area girls who competed, led by the Pierce Bluejays, who won three individual titles and outscored Grand Island 100-72 for the team title.
"I'm just excited for all these girls to get on the mat today," a smiling Pierce coach Les Painter said after the final matches completed. "Winning this was kind of a culmination of the last three years of work for our girls, but it was exciting to see these girls coming and for everybody getting a chance to watch them."
Maggie Painter (132), Angeline Skrdla (138) and Kenzie Parsons (235) led the Jays with championship efforts, while Callie Arnold and Mariah Eckert were runners-up at 120 and 185, respectively.
Madisen Petersen (120) and Annabelle Poppe (185) claimed individual titles for the Crofton/Bloomfield girls, Ella Reeves of Battle Creek was a winner at 114 pounds, and Valentine's Joslyn Yarbrough earned the 107-pound championship to write their names in the record books among the first group of first-place tournament winners in Nebraska girls high school wrestling.
O'Neill Invitational
Boys team standings
Valentine 175.5, O'Neill 160, Battle Creek 142, David City 139, Chamberlain (S.D.) 129, Crofton/Bloomfield 124, Pierce 106.5, Neligh-Oakdale 48, Norfolk Catholic 23, West Holt 19.
Championship results
106: Ryan Stusse Jr., BC, pinned Kendall Schindler, DC, 3:52. 113: John Alden, O'Neill, dec. William Sprenger, Valentine, 10-5. 120: Hudson Barger, C/B, dec. Devyn Anderson, Chamberlain, 5-3. 126: Simon Schindler, DC, dec. Carter King, BC, 6-2. 132: Brock Bolling, Pierce, maj. dec. Dominic Santiago, Chamberlain, 8-0. 138: Ty Rainforth, O'Neill, pinned Bryce Reuer, Chamberlain, 4:23. 145: Brady Thompson, O'Neill, pinned Jayden Coulter, Pierce, 3:05.
152: Ashton Lurz, Valentine, dec. Blake Bolling, Pierce, 5-3. 160: Levi Drueke, O'Neill, dec. Korbyn Battershaw, BC, 8-4. 170: Michael Kruntorad, Pierce, pinned Aiden Kuester, N-O, 2:14. 182: Tre Daro, DC, pinned Matt Christensen, Pierce, 3:28. 195: Ty Tramp, C/B, dec. Clayton Elliott, Valentine, 13-6. 220: Jared Janssen, C/B, pinned Noah Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 5:00. 285: Dahlas Zlomke, BC, pinned Tucker Shabram, O'Neill, 2:15.
Consolation results
106: Keaton Kloke, DC, def. Dylan Parks, O'Neill, UTB. 113: Robbie Fisher, C/B, dec. Zachary Bongers, DC, 4-0. 120: Tristin Grooms, Valentine, pinned Jaxson Hassler, BC, 2:28. 126: Kegan Payne, N-O, pinned Peyton Haugen, Chamberlain, 3:20. 132: Gavin Sandoz, Valentine, maj. dec. Brayden Johnson, DC, 13-0. 138: Josh Spatz, DC, def. Cody Miller, Valentine, no contest. 145: William Poppe, C/B, dec. Cayden Lamb, Valentine, 5-3.
152: Ethan Underwood, DC, maj. dec. Kaden Wenig, Valentine, 8-0. 160: Tobin Olson, Valentine, pinned Brek Thompson, BC, 2:27. 170: Drake Janssen, Valentine, def. Gunnar Battershaw, Valentine, inj. def. 182: Fabian Acevado, O'Neill, dec. Tagg Buechle, Valentine, 10-9. 195: Traven Fletcher, Valentine, dec. Logan White, Valentine, 3-1 (SV). 220: Kase Thompson, BC, pinned Isaac Wilcox, NC, 1:23. 285: Chase Krafka, DC, pinned Canyon Burkhard, Chamberlain, :31.
Girls team standings
Pierce 100, Grand Island 72, Battle Creek 56, O'Neill 52, Crofton/Bloomfield 44, Valentine 33, Norfolk Catholic 32, Summerland 29, Chamberlain (S.D.) 26, West Holt 16.
Championship results
107: Joslyn Yarbrough, Valentine, pinned Jasmine Morales, GI, 1:10. 114: Ella Reeves, BC, pinned Sarai Mendez, GI, 3:07. 120: Madisen Petersen, C/B pinned Callie Arnold, Pierce, 5:09. 126: Shelby Shrake, Chamberlain, pinned Ruby Knull, BC, 3:44. 132: Maggie Painter, Pierce, pinned Madison Davis, WH, 5:33. 138: Angeline Skrdla, Pierce, pinned Jordan Aschoff, NC, 2:30. 152: Cladis Lucas-Escobar, GI, pinned Kendra Perez Orozco, GI, 5:01. 165: No matches. 185: Annabelle Poppe, C/B, pinned Mariah Eckert, Pierce, 4:18. 235: Kenzie Parsons, Pierce, pinned Ammy Arroyo, Summerland, :45.