OMAHA - Valentine's Gage Krolikowski became the 33rd wrestler in the state's history to earn four state championships with a 7-2 victory over Christopher Nickolite of David City Aquinas in the Class C 138-pound championship match at the state high school wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center.
Earlier, Krolikowski's junior teammate, 126-pounder Chris Williams, a two-time state champ and on track to win four, fell to his arch rival Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow 8-2 – a deceiving score as Faulkenberry scored on a late reversal and back points as the result of a desperation move by Olson that missed.
Olson trailed 4-2 in the closing seconds, and attempted a cradle. It appeared the Valentine wrestler may get three back points and end with an incredible victory. Instead, Faulkenberry worked a reversal and scored two back points of his own before the clock read zero.
“We didn't quite have him exposed,” Valentine coach Shane Allison said. “We had the cradle locked up. He had his arm pulled out. We were just kind of in desperation-mode at the time, we tried to take him over to his back. We just about had it, but not quite.”
Meanwhile, Valentine, which had won the Class C team title for three years running, had to settle for third in 2020 as it missed out on taking home the runner-up trophy by a half-point to Ord 98.5 to 98. David City won replaced the Badgers as team champs with 127 points.
Logan View was the only other area team in the top 10. The Raiders capped off a memorable year with 65 points, good for seventh place.
KROLIKOWSKI'S MATCH had to be stopped three times in the first period because of blood – Nickolite's - and ended scoreless.
The Aquinas wrestler chose the down position to start the second period and Krolikowski rode him hard. He stuck in a chicken wing a couple of times but just missed on gaining the control needed to score back points.
After a fourth stoppage for blood, the Valentine star tried two more times to get back points, but the period ended scoreless as well.
Then came the third period. Krolikowski chose the down position. After a stalemate, the Badger looked well on his way to a reversal, but the referee halted halted the match for a potentially dangerous hold.
On the next whistle, Krolikowski quickly earned an escape. He followed that up with a takedown as thousands of fans roared their approval.
With 45 seconds to go, Krolikowski got in on a cradle and received two back points for a 5-0 lead.
The Valentine wrestler than gave up an intentional release to make it 5-1 before the match was stopped a fifth time for blood.
Krolikowski said he wasn't bothered by all of the blood stoppages. “It was a little bit easier to refocus, to get my air, get some help from (my coaches) on what they've seen and what I'm feeling,” he said.
Krolikowski then scored another takedown with about 20 seconds to go, rode the Aquinas wrestler for all but the final two seconds, when he issued another intentional release for a 7-2 win and fourth state title.
A reporter asked Krolikowski how it feels to be join the other 32 four-time state champions. “Right from the first one, I wanted to put my name up there with them,” he said.
For the other Valentine state champ, Chase Olson, it was a long-time coming. The Badger 160 pounder finished third as a freshman and second each of the last two years, before getting the victory on Saturday over Connor Schutz of Hi-Line, 9-7.
It wasn't easy. With the scored tied 2-2 early in the second period, Olson got caught in a cradle and Schutz scored three near-fall points.
But Olson recovered and worked an escape, then scored with two takedowns and two back points to take a 9-6 lead into the third period.
“I shouldn't have got caught in a cradle in the first place,” Olson said, “but I just flushed it away and kept wrestling because I know my ability and it wasn't going to stop me.”
“Nobody deserves it more than that kid,” Allison said. “He's outstanding.”
The Badgers missed out on the runner-up trophy by a half point but almost surely would have had it or even a fourth straight championship, but for a shoulder injury to sophomore 170-pound state qualifier Gunnar Battershaw.
“I really don't know much about it,” Allison said. “His dad texted me earlier in the week, they went and got it looked at and they said it was a no-go for this week.”
LANDON BEAVER of Wisner-Pilger earned the area's only other Class C gold medal. The Gator defeated his East Husker Conference rival, Kolby Johnson of Madison for the 220-pound title, 3-1.
The two combatants battled to a scoreless draw after one period. Johnson earned one escape point in the second period and Beaver an escape point early in the third.
Then, with the score 1-1 and 35 seconds left in regulation, the Wisner-Pilger wrestler shot for a takedown and got it, then rode out the remaining half-minute for the win.
“Kolby is a really good opponent,” Beaver said. “He had beaten me early in the season, I wasn't really moving aggressively, but basically this time, I just let him have it.”
Boone Central's Gavin Dozler was the area's only other Class C athlete to walk in the parade of champions. The Cardinal wrestler fell to 50-1 Konner Schluckebier of Milford in the 113-pound final, 7-1.