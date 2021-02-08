Valentine’s Day turned into a friend-filled ‘galentine’s day’

I genuinely enjoy Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is a fun day dedicated to couples. I think it is good for couples to dedicate a day to spend time with each other. Life can get very busy and doing the small things for a significant other can be pushed aside. Valentine’s Day is a good time to do the small things and dedicate time to a significant other. I personally do not celebrate Valentine’s Day the traditional way. I choose to spend this special day with some of my best friends. We call it “galentines day,” because it is just me and my gals. On galentines day my friends and I simply spend time with each other and maybe watch a rom com. Sometimes we will splurge and get some chocolate. While I enjoy Valentine’s Day, no matter who I am with, I do still think it is blown out of proportion by stores to make a better profit. Store advertising can make a person feel the need to buy so much for a significant other, while all they really need to do is take an evening off and spend time with them. I like Valentine’s Day because it reminds us to do the small things for a significant other. In the business of life it is good to have a day dedicated to love. Even though I do not celebrate Valentine’s Day the traditional way I still find joy in the holiday.
In other news
Valentine’s Day is among the most contentious of holidays. There are those who eagerly anticipate the 14th while others claim the entire holiday is merely an excuse for big corporations to make you feel obligated to spend money on their Valentine’s Day products. I believe that the holiday ha…
Personally I don’t like Valentine’s Day. Honestly it’s just another day that has an excuse to buy someone something.
I genuinely enjoy Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is a fun day dedicated to couples. I think it is good for couples to dedicate a day to spend time with each other. Life can get very busy and doing the small things for a significant other can be pushed aside. Valentine’s Day is a good time …
While many people enjoy the romantic feelings and cheesiness that surrounds Valentine’s Day, I find it disgusting. Valentine’s Day is incredibly cliche. It was created by businesses in hopes of boosting sales and revenue. The romantic aura that exudes from Valentine’s Day festivities is mere…
Valentine’s Day is not the most interesting holiday in the entire world I would actually argue that it’s one of the worst holidays and I’m not saying that because I’ve never been someone’s valentine before I just think it’s meh.
Jim Brickman doesn’t need to remind his audience there’s a pandemic going on.
Cryptocurrency began as a hobby for Omaha attorney Matt McKeever but eventually became a part of his law practice.
OAKLAND — Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said his team did about as well as could be expected during subdistrict action Saturday.