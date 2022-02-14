What’s red, overpriced and loves the idea of misshapen organs? If you said Valentine’s Day, you would be correct!
A day to appreciate your significant other. Yep, it’s almost that time of year again, except this time, I want to change things up. I was asked an important question about this time of year recently: Should single people celebrate Valentine’s Day? And to this, I have one simple answer: No.
Single people should not celebrate Valentine’s Day. In fact, I don’t think people with significant others should celebrate it, either. Who should celebrate Valentine’s Day then? No one, and there are three major reasons why.
First, Valentine’s Day's origins. The origin of this holiday is a brutal tale. According to Nebraska Public Media, “Emperor Claudius II executed two men — both named Valentine — on Feb. 14 of different years in the 3rd century A.D. Their martyrdom was honored by the Catholic Church with the celebration of St. Valentine's Day.”
These saints were beaten to death with clubs and then beheaded. Yikes. Valentine's Day, a day to cherish and love one's significant other, came about with multiple beheadings. Typical Roman behavior, am I right? Why did Valentine’s Day become popular with others besides the Romans, you may ask? I haven’t a clue, other than one reason. That leads to the next point of discussion.
Next, the corporate side of it. As previously stated, there can only be one reason Valentine's Day is still so widely celebrated, despite its dark origins: Sweet capitalism. When Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, stores won’t let you forget it! As soon as Christmas Day was over, Valentine’s Day reared its ugly head for a shameless money grab. There are so many options in things to buy, it seems like anything can be for Valentine's Day: Stuffed teddy bears, chocolates, hearts, candy, cards, banners, balloons, flowers and even mints. MINTS. Like, c’mon, who had the great idea to make mints a Valentine’s Day thing? Valentine's Day brings a plethora of things to buy and activities to pay for to celebrate one's significant other.
According to Business Insider, around $17.3 billion is spent annually on Valentine's Day products alone in the United States. That's around $134 per average person. You can celebrate your significant other on any other day and for less money, so why do we still spend and focus so much time and money on Valentine’s Day?
Finally, why it is celebrated at all when it’s a bad thing for everyone? Valentine’s Day, for some, feels like a burden. Many spend exorbitant amounts of money for one romantic day and find the whole ordeal more stressful than it should be. This pressure is bad as well. It can feel like a burden when it comes to pressure. What if the gift isn’t thoughtful enough? Is it too pricey or too cheap? What if the day is not romantic enough, or fails to meet expectations? All these thoughts may be on one's mind around Valentine's Day, rather than focusing on its supposed “true” purpose: Appreciating each other. Not only this, but many often do feel disappointed. A lot of people put their self-worth on par with what they receive on this day. I know I have questioned myself once or twice due to unmet expectations. No person in this predicament is at fault, and they are both victims to this money-hungry scheme. Why continue then? Simple: It’s expected of them. For years, corporations have pushed out Valentine’s Day and, at this point, it is basically a requirement if you are in a relationship to celebrate it. Honestly, it is a pretty good scheme, if you do ask me.
In conclusion, Valentine's Day should not be celebrated by anyone because its origins are unromantic, it is a corporate scheme to cheat people out of their money and it causes more stress than love on a day that is supposed to be all about appreciation and love. I think Valentine's Day should be abolished. It’s expensive, has a creepy backstory and is putting needless pressure and self-depreciation on people. We should be taught, instead, to love one another every day. You don’t have to spend a dime to show others you appreciate them. I’ll end with one more riddle. What’s smart, rich and knows that they are loved? Hopefully you now know that you’ve been taught why Valentine's Day stinks.