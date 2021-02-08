Valentine’s Day … is just meh

Valentine’s Day is not the most interesting holiday in the entire world I would actually argue that it’s one of the worst holidays and I’m not saying that because I’ve never been someone’s valentine before I just think it’s meh.
I am a child of divorce so maybe that’s why I feel just blah about valentine’s day. My parents got divorced when I was really young, so it made an impression that valentines wasn’t a big deal if your parents didn’t celebrate. My parents used to separately give me valentines gifts but doesn’t really count as having a valentine. I do remember that whenever Valentine’s Day landed on a school day in elementary school we would forgo all our work and have little parties where they would basically pump elementary school kids with sugar and make us give valentines to each other and we would make cute homemade boxes and there was always a kid who went ham on making their box looking like an animal. Meanwhile I had a shoebox that was decorated the night before I was always jealous of the kid who made his look like a giraffe.
Valentine’s Day looks a little different when you’re in high school. If you remember that it’s valentine’s day before you wake up, maybe you’ll put on a pink shirt to try to look festive. If you don’t remember it’s Valentine’s Day before school don’t worry you will be reminded once you get to school. People are giving their significant other gifts and I walk past like “wait I thought her birthday was in April… oh it’s valentine’s day.” The most festive it gets is my school had these quizzes you can take to see who you would be good with and you can pay a dollar to get your results. The good thing about valentine’s day is the day after because all the candy is half off, and I can buy a huge bag of chocolate for half the price. I think that Valentine’s Day is a little cheesy but at the same time it’s really nice to see people so happy. Although if someone proposes to their significant other on valentine’s day that is the cheesiest move ever.
Valentine’s Day is already cheesy and someone who wants to make it more cheesy by proposing they better get back up and propose the next day to avoid judgement from me. I don’t loathe Valentine’s Day like some people do, like I said it’s really nice to see people happy and even though I’m a child of divorce. I want everyone to be happy with their person and I will be happy with my half priced chocolate, thank you very much.