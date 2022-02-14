Valentine’s Day can be celebrated by anyone

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14 and is celebrated by people all over the world. The book definition of Valentine’s Day would be a day when it is traditional to send a card or chocolates to a person one is romantically involved with or attracted to.
However, Valentine’s Day can be celebrated by people not in a relationship.
Valentine’s Day is meant for everyone. Everyone is loved by someone. It’s not all about the gifts, the cards and the chocolates. Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean one's significant other has to buy them flowers or take them out for dinner. A relationship isn’t needed to go out to eat on Valentine’s Day or for someone to buy you some candy.
Friends can go out for Valentine’s Day just the same as a couple can. It may not be romantic; however, it’s bringing friends together. The day still allows friends to have a good time and enjoy the holiday same as people in a relationship would.
Spending time together is for anyone. Friends can hang out at a friend's house, same as girlfriends can hang out at a boyfriend's house.
Even if one isn’t in a relationship, it’s the little things that make the day memorable. Little things add up to big things. Dress up and look good for yourself. This will likely lead to compliments and make one feel special. Kindness and respect can go a long way on Valentine’s Day, and it doesn’t just apply to those in a relationship.