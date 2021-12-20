VALENTINE — Valentine and O'Neill renewed a rivalry as they do every year on the wrestling mats as they both competed in the Valentine Invitational held in the Heart City every December the week before Christmas.
As usual, after an unusual year, the pre-holiday invite attracted several quality teams from Nebraska and surrounding states, giving competitors an idea where they stand and where they come up short to prepare each team for what work awaits to get to goals set in the preseason.
"It's a great measuring stick for where your program stands right now," O'Neill coach Bryan Corkle said. "We love to come here. It brings out your best or certainly shows you what you need to work on."
The two North Central Nebraska powerhouse wrestling programs joined 14 additional teams representing six teams in a couple of states ranked in the top five in their respective states and three teams rated number 1.
Winner, South Dakota, came away with the team title with 235.5 points while Broken Bow followed with 204. The Badgers were third with 193.5 points an their neighbors to the east were fourth at 166.5.
"This is really a great tournament for your team and your kids to have this caliber of competition right here and this early in the season," Valentine coach Shane Allison said. "There are kids that don't medal here and go on to get individual medals at their state tournaments."
And for the first time in the more than 50-year history of the event, the Valentine invite included a girls tournament.
"We have had girls compete here individually against boy wrestlers, but since participation for girls teams has risen, we had a separate tournament," Allison said. "In most schools, you all wrestle in the same wrestling room and work with the same coaches and learn the same techniques and wrestling moves — but we have girls wrestling girls and boys wrestling boys."
Corkle and Allison both agreed, adding a girls program is great for the sport and for the kids.
"It's another option over the winter months," Allison said.
"Anytime you can add participants and competition in wrestling, I'm all for it," Corkle said.
"I have been wrestling for a year-and-a-half," said Valentine 138-pounder Emma Richards. "My mom wouldn't let me wrestle before that, but once they started a girls program here, she said it was OK."
Richards won two of three matches in her weight class to earn the silver medal.
"I was kind of rough in basketball," Richard said. "Wrestling suits me better. I really like it, and I'm really glad to be wrestling."
Amherst won the girls team title with 64 points with Ord and Chadron splitting runner-up honors with 50.
Richards also gave a shout out to her grandmother, Deb Reagle, as Richards removed her head gear, displaying a shaved head.
"She's battling cancer, and I just wanted to support her any way I could," Richards said.
The competition on the boys side was as fierce as usual.
Nine of the 13 weight classes were decided by decisions of three points or less, and seven runner-up winners in the 14 weight classes suffered their first losses of the season at the hands of the champions.
One such match was at 145 pounds, where Winner senior and returning South Dakota state champion Kaden Keiser met O'Neill senior and returning Nebraska returning state finalist Brady Thompson in the finals.
"We've wrestled each other a few times over the years," Thompson said. "He is great competition."
The pair of talented wrestlers battled to a 6-3 decision in favor of the South Dakota wrestler, but Thompson wasn't devastated by the loss.
"You don't get better by beating people you should beat," Thompson said. "You get better by pushing yourself a little farther than you have before — that's why I love wrestling."
After a year that saw a duals-only competition in 2020, Allison was glad to get back to as normal as possible this year.
"We always like to compete as a team," Allison said. "But it's nice to have this tough tournament for each wrestler to find out where he or she is and what needs to be accomplished to get better."
Valentine Invitational
Boys team standings
1. Winner, South Dakota 235.5; 2. Broken Bow 204; 3. Valentine 193.5; 4. O'Neill 166.5; 5. David City 150.5; 6. Cozad 140; 7. Amherst 126; 8. Lexington 125; Minden 118.5; 10. Chadron 92; 10. Gordon-Rushville 92; 12. Ord 83; 13. Gothenburg 81; 14. South Central Unified 20; 15. McCook 18; 16. Ainsworth 3.
Boys championship results
106: Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow, dec. Daylen Naylor, Lexington, 3-0; 113: William Sprenger, Valentine, dec. John Alden, O'Neill, 3-1; 120: Maxton Brozik, Winside, dec. Daven Naylor, Lexington, 11-4; 126: Simon Schindler, David City, tech. fall Ian Hughes, Amherst 1.5 5:35 18-3; 132: Kaleb Osborn, Winside, fall Gavin Sandoz, Valentine, :42; 138: Ty Rainforth, O’Neill, fall Cody Miller, Valentine, 1:31; 145: Kaden Kaiser, Winside, dec. Brady Thompson, O’Neill 6-3; 152: Hayden Russman, Cozad, dec. Ashton Lurz, Valentine, 3-1; 160: Riley Orel, Winside, fall Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow, 1:36; 170: Isaac White, Cozad, dec. Jack Kruger, Winside, 3-1; 182: Tre Daro, David City, dec. Joey Cole, Winside, 6-4; 195: Charley Pravecek, Winside, dec. Ryan Gabriel, Ord, 5-4; 220: Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow fall Trey Warner, Ord, 1:57; heavyweight: Bridger Rice, Ord, dec. Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow, 1-0.
Girls team scores
1. Amherst 64; 2. Chadron 50; 2. Ord 50; 4. Ainsworth 39; 5. Valentine 34; 6. McCook 26; 6. O'Neill 26; 8. Gothenburg 22; 9. Lexington 0.
Girls championship results
100: 1. Isabella Gonzalez, McCook; 114: Jolyn Pozehl, Ainsworth, fall Taylee Williamson, Chadron, 3:20; 126: Taleah Thomas, Amherst, fall Ariana Blume, Valentine, 2:11; 132: Round-robin 1. Fia Rasmussen, Chadron 2. Alexis Nelson, Ord; 138: Round-robin 1. Reagan Gallaway, Amherst 2. Emma Richards, Valentine; 145: Round-robin 1. Sierra Kluthe, Ord 2. Kendra Rogers, Chadron; 152: Addie Diers, Chadron, fall Noleigh Stephens, McCook, 1:02; 165: Paola Vergara, O’Neill, fall Makayla Pate, McCook, 3:38; 235: Madelynn Jakubowski, O’Neill, fall Lucy Trego, Ord, 3:04.