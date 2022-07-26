Valentine grabs second-ever ticket to state baseball

RUSHVILLE — After Gordon-Rushville hit a last-inning home run in game one, Valentine held on in game two here at Modisett Park in the Class C Area 7 Senior Legion tournament for a 12-10 win to grab its second ticket to the Class C State tournament in program history.
Badger skipper Kent Lopez has been around for more than 40 of those years but seems to be finding his stride by guiding Valentine to area finals and a couple of trips to state recently.
"After that first game went the way it did and the way the second game was going, I was really scratching my head," Lopez said. "We were down big late, and I started working on my 'end of the season' speech — but we came through."
Marcus Stouffer rifled a home run in the opening game to lift Gordon-Rushville to a 7-4 win in the game, before Valentine responded late in the second game to take the title.
Valentine was down 9-3 heading into the sixth inning of the second game before erupting for eight runs to take the lead.
Cam Jordan took the hill in the fifth and held Gordon-Rushville in check from there, allowing only one run on no hits and earning four strikeouts, and the Valentine defense came alive.
"We made a lot of mistakes tonight," Lopez said. "Pitching from behind, booting the ball around, but once we got the lead, I changed my speech and began to believe we just might get this done."
Lopez directed Post 90 to its only other state tournament appearance in 2019 in 44 years at the helm.
In the sixth, Post 90 loaded the bases before Connor Fowler stepped to the plate for the second time in the inning and smacked a double over the center fielder's head to clear the bases. Fowler scored twice in the frame.
"They took out the kid who had started pitching and had really kind of kept our bats quiet," Lopez said. "Once we got going, it just kind of snowballed."
The Badgers will advance to the Class C State Senior American Legion Tournament Saturday in Wisner.
"I've always said I'd rather be lucky than good," Lopez said. "But you can't be lucky by just sitting around. We did what we had to do to get out of here with the win, plain and simple."
Game 2
Valentine 110 108 1 — 12 11 6
Gordon-Rushville 061 110 1 — 10 8 4
WP: Cameron Jordan LP: Marcus Stouffer.2B: Connor Fowler (V); Logan Decoste (G-R). 3B: Drew McIntosh (V).