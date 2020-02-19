A year ago, the question was whether Valentine would have enough depth for a third straight Class C state wrestling championship.
The Badgers answered the question then, but the same question still persists this year.
The three-time defending Class C state champion doesn’t believe it’s the proverbial “team to beat” going into this year’s state wrestling championships.
Valentine is sending just seven wrestlers, including three district champions, to the final meet of the season, which begins Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
“We are far from the favorite this year, but we will be right there at the end if we wrestle like we have been wrestling,” Valentine coach Shane Allison said. “There could be four or five teams right there, and it could go right down to the wire.”
That’s the kind of team race that Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said he envisions as well.
“Valentine’s going to be tough. They maybe didn’t qualify as many as they normally do — they’ve only got seven down there — and then you’ve got the two David City teams,” Wintz said. “It really is going to be an interesting team race this year.”
In Allison’s mind, fellow district champion David City — which won state duals two weeks ago and the last individual team title in 2016 before Valentine’s current run of three straight — is the favorite with its 10 qualifiers. David City Aquinas enters with 12 qualifiers from its district championship team.
“Valentine’s probably going to win two or three weight brackets down there with their studs, but I don’t know if they’ve got enough to hold off the depth of some of the other teams,” Wintz said.
Several big-name Badgers are back to lead what appears to be the top area front-runner in the class.
Six of the 16 state qualifiers at 138 pounds are athletes from the region. That crew is led by Valentine senior Gage Krolikowski, who could become the 33rd four-time individual champion in state history. The 138-pounder enters state with a 44-0 record this season and has suffered just one loss in four seasons of high school varsity wrestling.
“He could become one of the greatest wrestlers to certainly come through Valentine and perhaps the entire state,” Allison said. “He is the hardest-working kid, and he does things the right way.”
Joining Krolikowski as a four-time medal favorite is teammate Chase Olson, who owns two silver medals and a third-place finish. This year, Olson is 43-2 at 160 pounds.
“He has lost three matches at state. He deserves to win one (title),” Allison said. “He works as hard as anyone.”
Junior Chris Williams, who enters state with a 40-2 record after his district title, is regarded as one of the favorites at 126 pounds.
Along with the three district champions, district runner-up Morgan McGinley at 145 could be in play for top hardware as well. The senior enters state with a 36-4 record.
“This is our fewest qualifiers in a while, but we could come away with four individual champions,” Allison said. “We can't have any slip-ups or mistakes, but that's the time of year. It should be that way.”
Another team to watch for is Logan View, which finished runner-up ahead of Battle Creek at the same district meet. The Raiders are led by freshman Jacob McGee (35-8, 106 pounds) sophomore Logan Booth (42-4, 195 pounds) and juniors Dru Mueller (37-9, 120 pounds), Hunter McNulty (35-7, 138 pounds) and Roberto Valdivia (46-8, 152 pounds).
Also at 106 pounds, Oakland-Craig junior Trenton Arlt enters with a 47-3 record.
For Battle Creek, senior Owen Lade enters the 132-pound bracket with a 38-5 record, and sophomore Carter King (28-9, 120 pounds) enters as a district champion.
“I think our team has come a long way from the beginning of the season,” Wintz said. “I thought we wrestled our best this past weekend at districts.”