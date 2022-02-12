O’NEILL — The Valentine Badgers and the host O’Neill Eagles came into Saturday’s District C-4 invite with high expectations.
They both occupy a spot in the NSWCA’s most recent Class C rankings and have eight athletes in the top six of their weight class.
When the final whistle was blown, both teams would be sending a combined 16 athletes to the state championships in Omaha. This included eight district champions between the two, many against some of the better wrestlers in the state and others against each other.
Valentine’s champion in weight class 138, Ashton Lurz, got his win against Dylan Ancheta of Wood River. The first two periods were scoreless before Lurz opened up the third with three points. Ancheta got one of his own, but no more.
“My shots just weren’t happening in the first period,” Lurz said. “I had to open the kid up a little bit and I finally got in on a leg tag and finished it.”
Ancheta, like Lurz, was ranked in the top six for his weight class heading into the event. Being able to beat him on a big stage confirms his belief that he can compete with the state’s best.
“He was in my bracket last year,” Lurz said. “I thought maybe I was better than some of those kids so knowing that was a really big win for me.”
The 132 finals saw Valentine’s Gavin Sandoz taking on O’Neill’s Joseph Yates. Sandoz got out to a 2-0 lead early and made it 4-0 just before the first period came to a close. Yates made it a one-point match heading into the final two minutes, but Sandoz used four more points in the third to pull away.
In 113, William Sprenger beat Aiden Piel of Red Cloud/Blue Hill. Meanwhile, Tagg Buechle beat Taylor Pascoe of Gordon-Rushville to win 182.
In a way, things came full circle for the Badgers on Saturday. Their first tournament of the year was in O’Neill, with the host Eagles participating as well. Valentine won that event and showed flashes of what it was capable of doing.
“We knew this team was deep and could win tournaments like this,” coach Shane Allison said. “I actually told the guys ‘If you do what we think we can do, we can win it by 20 points.’ ”
Tristin Grooms, Cody Miller, Cayden Lamb and Clayton Elliot also qualified for state.
Brady Thompson of O’Neill entered the finals as the No. 1 wrestler in Class C for weight class 145, but in order to win it all, he would have to get through Ayentyn Frank of Amherst, the No. 2 wrestler in the class.
Thompson got off to a hot start with a takedown in the first period with 12 seconds to spare. After adding another point in the second, he was able to keep Frank off the board and secure first place.
Despite the win against one of the state’s best, Thompson felt he could’ve done more in his go-around.
“I wanted to be a little more dominant, on my feet especially, and find a couple more takedowns,” he said. “I wanted to get a turn on top.”
The finals for 160 saw another Valentine-O’Neill matchup between Tobin Olson and Levi Drueke. The first period was scoreless, but Drueke got three points 30 seconds into the second period and two more in the third to secure the win.
In 138, Ty Rainfroth got a real challenge from Wood River’s Riley Waddington in the finals. Waddington made it 6-6 with 1:26 left in the final period, but Rainforth, the No. 1 wrestler in his weight class, scored three unanswered to shut the door.
John Alden would add another first-place finish to O’Neill’s slate with a win by decision over Sam Luther of Kearney Catholic. In the 106 final, Dylan Parks was defeated by Ethan Elliott.
Salvador Rodriguez earned third place on a medical forfeit in class 195.
O’Neill coach Bryan Corckle felt his team made strides, especially in each of the championships. However, he was also upset that his team left a lot on the table during the consolation semifinals, where the winner is guaranteed an appearance at state.
“You always think about the ones you left out there,” he said. “We went 1-3 in the heart-break round and that was tough so that lingers a little bit, but I’m proud of the kids that battled.”
Still, with seven athletes now headed to Omaha, they plan to give it everything they’ve got.
“We’ve got bullets,” Corckle said. “We’re going to go down there and fire them and hopefully get some of these other guys to win a couple of matches down there.”
As for Allison, he wants his Badgers to be able to enjoy the event win. The season is a marathon for both players and some of their biggest supporters.
“I tell them that ‘If you think the pressure’s tough, if you think the heartache’s tough when it’s bad, as your parents what they’re feeling,’ ” Allison said. “It’s tough to be a parent this time of year.”
West Holt finished 15th in team scoring. Caleb Davis finished third in class 152 to qualify for state.
DISTRICT C-4 TEAM STANDINGS
Valentine, 188.52; 2. O`Neill, 168.5; 3. Ord 131.0; 4. Amherst, 116.0; 5. Gordon-Rushville, 113.0; 6. Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 98.0; 7. Mitchell 79.0; 8. Kearney Catholic, 74.5; 9. Wood River. 70.0; 10. Chase County, 64.5; 11. Gibbon, 57.0; 12. Centura, 48.0; 13. Arcadia/Loup City, 47.0; 13. Hershey, 47.0; 15. West Holt, 37.0; 16. Loomis/Bertrand, 9.5.
Area State Qualifiers:
VALENTINE: 113: William Sprenger (36-3) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points; 120: Tristin Grooms (27-12) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points; 132: Gavin Sandoz (22-14) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points; 138: Cody Miller (34-12) placed 4th and scored 12.5 team points; 145: Cayden Lamb (30-15) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points; 152: Ashton Lurz (37-3) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points; 160: Tobin Olson (10-3) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points; 182: Tagg Buechle (15-10) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points; 195: Clayton Elliott (20-13) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
O’NEILL: 106: Dylan Parks (23-10) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points; 126: John Alden (36-2) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points; 132: Joseph Yates (18-12) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points; 138: Ty Rainforth (41-2) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points; 145: Brady Thompson (38-3) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points; 160: Levi Drueke (37-7) placed 1st and scored 23.5 team points; 195: Salvador Rodriguez (30-15) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
WEST HOLT: 152: Caleb Davis (33-12) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.