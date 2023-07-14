Three area teams are headed to Imperial this weekend for the Class C American Legion Juniors state tournament, which will run from Saturday through Wednesday.
Imperial has stepped up as a community, sprucing up the playing field and surrounding area to the tune of more than $100,000 in addition to an additional $30,000-plus pledged by the city to erect a new scoreboard, new dugouts, additional seating and Wi-Fi access at Campbell Field, where the tournament will unfold.
Valentine, Pender and Crofton remained standing after the seven area tournaments were held earlier this week, with Valentine making the trip for a Juniors tournament for the first time in program history.
Longtime Valentine Post 90 skipper Kent Lopez said his team didn't surprise him by grabbing a ticket but possibly qualified a little earlier than he anticipated.
"We have some really great kids coming up through our Pony League and we have a great group of young Junior Legion guys," Lopez said. "We have four or five Pony League guys on the roster, and they're really an asset to our team. They have really improved over the summer as we all have."
Lopez, who has been at the helm of Badger baseball for 45 years, has realized a great amount of success in the Legion baseball program for the past six years.
The Valentine Seniors team has made it to the state tournament for two of the past three seasons, making its first trip ever back in 2019 and then again in 2021 after the entire state shut down in 2020 for COVID.
"I'd like to tell you it was some big coaching decision or method that has made us so successful recently," Lopez said. "But in reality, it's some geography, some classifications and, honestly, luck."
And although he has spent a long time coaching baseball in the middle of the state on Highway 20, he finds it difficult to contemplate stopping anytime soon.
"We have talked about hanging it up," he said. "But when you look at what we have coming up out here to play in the next four or five years, it makes it very hard to just walk away."
Lopez noted that over the past 45 years, Valentine has had many teams capable of getting to the state tournament but just didn't quite get the job done.
"I remember some great teams back in the ’80s and early ’90s that were very talented," Lopez said. "It was single-elimination back then and you could seriously have one bad inning and be done, and a lot of those years we were Class B."
While in Class B, Post 90 was often one of the smallest programs in the class and played against teams over twice its size to get to state.
"We would play against Gering, Sidney, Chadron — they were all very good teams and still are," he said. "We were just a bunch of cowboys and wrestlers and football players doing something in the summer to try and stay out of the hayfields. We were much more than that, but it sounds better to say it that way."
Valentine was the runner-up in the Area 7 tournament to Imperial, which was enough to get invited to state, as Imperial was an automatic qualifier as the host of this year's state tourney.
Valentine will open the tournament against Malcolm, a team that will arrive with a lofty pedigree.
"I know they have a very successful program," Lopez said. "But you have to figure you'd have to play them sometime if you're going to stick around in the tournament. You might as well do it right away."
Pender also made its way to state as Post 55 took care of business in Area 2 at home, defeating Wakefield twice in the finals to earn the trip.
"We've made it to state fairly often lately in Juniors and Seniors," Pender coach Ron Williams said. "We've been runner-up a few times, but we've never gotten over that last hurdle. We think we have the talent to do it this year but, as always, it's going to take some great baseball to get it done."
Pender has accumulated a 26-7 record over the summer and lost an 8-7 decision to Malcolm back on July 2 in a game played in a tournament in Wakefield.
"They (Malcolm) would have to be considered the team to beat out there," Williams said. "They won Class C in high school baseball this spring, but we feel if we play well, we can play with anyone."
Post 55 will rely on a deep and talented pitching staff to go along with a solid offensive team at the plate.
"We have seven or eight guys that we have confidence in on the mound," Williams said. "If we hit the ball well, we should be able to play with anyone."
Pender will open the tournament against Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in the opening game of the tournament on Saturday morning.
Crofton earned a trip west after winning Area 1 with an 8-7 win over Hartington in the finals.
"People may have been a little surprised we made it to state but we really aren't," Crofton coach Jason Babcock said. "We have improved each and every game this season and are really rolling right now."
Hartington had beaten Crofton twice during the regular season but turned the tables in the area tournament, defeating its neighbors to the east both times in the tournament to eliminate Post 4, 7-4 in the first round and by the 8-7 final in the championship.
"We're really hitting the ball well the last couple of weeks. We kind of changed our approach at the plate," Babcock said. "It seems to be working, and the kids have put in the hours to improve. It's been fun to watch."
Crofton will open against Imperial in the final game of the opening day on Saturday.