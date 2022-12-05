O’NEILL — If the first weekend of the high school wrestling season is any indication of what lies ahead, it should be a wild 2½ months.
Five teams duked it out for top honors at Saturday’s O’Neill Invitational, and when the final matches were complete, Crofton/Bloomfield and Valentine matched point totals to share the first-place trophy in the boys division, while the Grand Island girls pulled away to claim the girls team trophy.
Valentine held a 4.5-point edge over David City going into the medal-round matches and had six wrestlers in the finals but won only one as Ashton Lurz edged Caleb Davis of West Holt 5-3 to take the 160-pound title.
Despite the disappointing finish, coach Shane Allison said he was happy his team was in the mix for the team title.
“Coming in, I didn’t think we had a chance,” he said. “We’re open in a lot of weights and were missing some kids, but our kids wrestled well right up to the finals.”
One of the feature matches in the final round was a rematch of last year’s 120-pound battle between Valentine’s Will Sprenger and defending state champion Robbie Fisher of Crofton/Bloomfield. The two wrestlers went back and forth in a wild third period. Sprenger led 5-4 and the two reversed position three times, with the final reversal going Fisher’s way for a 7-6 win.
“That was a great match,” Crofton/Bloomfield coach Trevor Wiebelhaus said. “They’re both good competitors, and we could see that match again in February down in Omaha. Last year, he got us at this tournament and it was Robbie’s only loss of the season, so that was nice to get that one back today.”
Another matchup of two of the state’s best ended up being a one-way affair as top-ranked Ryan Stusse Jr. of Battle Creek was overwhelmed by second-ranked Zaiyahn Ornelas of Wilber-Clatonia in a 10-0 major decision that saw Ornelas dominate for most of the match, recording three takedowns and a pair of two-point near-falls.
Fisher was Crofton/Bloomfield’s only champion among three finalists on the day, and it was able to secure its tie with the Badgers thanks to Brock Jennoutot’s second-period pin in the third-place match at 152 pounds.
“We had a lot of young kids pull out some huge wins and exceed what I had expected, so that was great for us,” Wiebelhaus said.
Host O’Neill had the most individual champions in the 13-team boys tournament with four, with John Alden (126), Joseph Yates (138), Pryor Matthews (145) and Salvador Rodriguez (195) coming away with wins. Yates and Matthews both won on second-period pins, Alden dominated David City’s Brittin Valentine in a 28-10 technical fall, and Rodriguez won in sudden victory over Brandon Cavender of Ralston.
Norfolk Catholic’s Yair Santiago highlighted the Knights’ day with a win at 113 pounds, getting a late first-period pin over Kendall Schindler of Battle Creek. Other area winners included Blake Bolling of Pierce at 170 and Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale at 182.
THE GIRLS team race was decided before the finals as Grand Island put seven in the finals and had one winner with Sandra Gutierrez taking the 100-pound title.
“Conditioning is a big factor for everybody right now, but our girls did a great job today,” Islander coach Jeff Evans said. “There are a lot of little things we need to tidy up and we had a number of girls wrestling for the first time today, and I thought our girls did a great job.”
Runner-up Pierce had the most champions with three, with wins by Icis Sackville (105), Maggie Painter (130) and Isabelle Kuehler (155), and coach Les Painter said his girls are only going to get better as they move into their desired weight brackets.
“For not stepping on the mat since last year, I feel good about where we’re at,” he said. “We have some girls who will be dropping down weights and, by the end of the year, this is going to be a tough team that nobody’s paying attention to right now, and that’s the way I like it.”
Pierce led a group of four Mid-State Conference teams that finished in the top five of the 18-team girls tournament.
“The Mid-State Conference is quite a conference in about every sport, and today’s finish says a lot about wrestling in Northeast Nebraska,” Painter said.
Battle Creek, which placed third, had a pair of champions with Afftynn Stusse (110) and Ella Reeves (115) both winning by fall. Madisen Petersen of Crofton/Bloomfield was a winner at 125, Madison Davis of West Holt claimed honors at 135, O’Neill’s Paola Vegara won at 170, Norfolk Catholic’s Danielle Carney took the 190-pound honors, and Summerland’s Raina Krebs won at 235.
Outstanding wrestlers for the tournament were Ornelas for the boys and Stusse for the girls.
O’Neill coach Bryan Corkle said it was a big undertaking to host two big tournaments, but with the growth of girls wrestling, it was great to see more than 300 wrestlers competing in Saturday’s tournaments.
“I’m the dad of two girls, so it’s hard not to look at this sport and recognize the value that it adds for girls, as it has for the boys,” he said. “This is a tournament we wanted to have. We used to have the worst facilities for a school our size and now we have one of the best and it was a lot of fun for us to host an event like this today.”
O’Neill Invitational
Boys team standings
Crofton/Bloomfield 125, Valentine 125, O’Neill 121, Wilber-Clatonia 119, David City 112.5, Battle Creek 101.5, Neligh-Oakdale 95, Chamberlain (S.D.) 83, Pierce 73, West Holt 46, Ralston 42, Norfolk Catholic 26, Todd County (S.D.) 24.
Boys championship results
106: Zaiyahn Ornelas, W-C, maj. dec. Ryan Stusse Jr., BaCr, 10-0. 113: Yair Santiago, NC, pinned Kendall Schindler, DC, 1:58. 120: Robbie Fisher, C/B, dec. Will Sprenger, Valentine, 8-7. 126: John Alden, O’Neill, tech. fall Brittin Valentine, DC, 28-10. 132: Iverson Mejia, W-C, dec. Brayden Johnson DC, 4-1. 138: Joseph Yates, O’Neill, pinned Gavin Sandoz, Valentine, 2:35. 145: Pryor Mathews, O’Neill pinned Kegan Payne, N-O, 3:59.
152: Bryce Reuer, Chamberlain, dec. Kadon Wenig, Valentine, 4-3. 160: Ashton Lurz, Valentine, dec. Caleb Davis, WH, 5-3. 170: Blake Bolling, Pierce, dec. Cayden Lamb, Valentine, 4-3. 182: Aiden Kuester, N-O, dec. Garret Buschkamp, C/B, 4-3. 195: Salvador Rodriguez, O’Neill, def. Brandon Cavender, Ralston, 5-1 (SV). 220: Rocky Wiedman, TC, pinned Ty Tramp, C/B, 1:36. 285: Noah Hutmacher, Chamberlain, def. Canyon Burkard, Chamberlain, forfeit.
Boys consolation results
106: Hayden Schmit, DC, pinned Jeancario Rodas, DC, :12. 113: Grant Eschiti, W-C, def. Zakary Abler, Pierce, forfeit. 120: Logan Zimmerman, W-C, dec. Keaton Busch, 10-3. 126: Jaxson Hassler, BaCr, inj. def. Pedro Hernandez, W-C. 132: Jace Rerucha, DC, dec. Corbin Hoefer, N-O, 8-2. 138: Braeden Guenther, C/B, def. Grady Welke, O’Neill, forfeit. 145: Quinn Long, Chamberlain, dec. Jordan Marsh, W-C, 8-3.
152: Brock Jennoutot, C/B, pinned Conner Neuhalfen, BaCr, 2:23. 160: Jayden Coulter, Pierce, dec. Levi Drueke, N-O, 11-5. 170: Isaac Pistulka, WH, pinned Barrett Andel, DC, :47. 182: Anthony Baughman, Ralston, dec. Brek Thompson, BaCr, 8-6 (SV). 195: Chase Thomas, N-O, Tyson Sanger, C/B, 220: Jacob Ottis, BaCr, pinned Jacob Henry, N-O, 1:34. 285: Elijah Hintz, BC, dec. Tucker Shabram, O’Neill, 7-4.
Girls team standings
Grand Island 225, Pierce 164, Battle Creek 96.5, Boone Central 88, Crofton/Bloomfield 82, Norfolk Catholic 72, Fillmore Central 68, Wood River 61, O’Neill 56, Ainsworth 44, Summerland 43.5, West. Holt 41, David City 36, Ralston 33, Chamberlain (S.D.) 31, Todd County (S.D.) 29, Valentine 13, Neligh-Oakdale 6.
Girls championship results
100: Sandra Gutierrez, GI, pinned Angelina Schademann, FC, 3:51.105: Icis Sackville, Pierce, pinned Brianna Francisco, GI, 3:19. 110: Afftynn Stusse, BaCr, pinned Cadence Wood, BoCe, 1:20. 115: Ella Reeves, BaCr, pinned Ruby Guerrero, WR, 2:35. 120: Jolyn Pozehl, Ainsworth, pinned Hadleigh Collison, Pierce, :41. 125: Madisen Petersen, C/B, pinned Isabelle Skrdla, Pierce, :47. 130: Maggie Painter, Pierce, pinned Jordan Aschoff, NC, 1:29.
135: Madison Davis, WH, pinned Angeline Skrdla, Pierce, 3:12. 140: Dylen Ritchey, Ralston maj. dec. Maria Lindo-Morente, GI, 10-0. 145: Rylie Arens, C/B, pinned Avery Hawke, GI, :55. 155: Isabelle Kuehler, Pierce, dec. Anyia Roberts, GI, 5-2. 170: Paola Vergara, O’Neill, pinned Meghan Hioxon, GI, 1:41. 190: Danielle Carney, NC, pinned Ali Edwards, GI, 1:43. 235: Raina Krebs, Summerland, dec. Quinlyn Kennel, NC, 4-0.
Girls consolation results
100: Joslyn Yabrough, Valentine, pinned Mollie Corkle, O’Neill, :35. 105: Ashlynn Guthard, BoCe, pinned Mia Sackville, Pierce, 2:38. 110: Jasmine Morales, GI, pinned Lenora Kester, Summerland, 4:32. 115: Leynn Luna, BoCe, pinned Sarah Turner, FC, 3:32. 120: Genesis Solis, GI, pinned JoLee Gewecke, FC, 4:33. 125: Shelby Shrake, Chamberlain, def. Kim Gonzalez, GI, forfeit. 130: Briannah Kutschkau, GI, pinned Payton Becker, BoCe, :44.
135: Maggie Fushia, FC, dec. Lilly Mefford, BaCr, 8-6. 140: Haylee Miller, Pierce, dec. Atlantis Witt, TC, 7-3. 145: Madison Reilly, BoCe, pinned Megan Jones, Ainsworth, 1:17. 155: Jasie Janssen, C/B, pinned Sidnee Busch DC, 1:53. 175: Laylani Kasik, DC, pinned Katelyn Gubbels, Pierce, 1:34. 190: Madelynne Jakubowski, O’Neill, pinned Ashlynn Rath, BaCr, 1:33. 235: Nevaeh Bryant, WR, dec. Unique Clarimont, TC, 7-1