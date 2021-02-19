When Melanie Thompson got the first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine, she starting feeling symptoms not long afterward, she said.
“I was actually very sick for about 24 hours,” she said. “I just felt like crud.”
But that was OK, she said. Because it was better than the virus itself, which she’d had less than two months ago.
“It was like after the 24 hours, I had a switch flip off and it was like OK, now I’m fine,” she said. “It was nothing like COVID in that respect, because COVID drug on and on and even after about 10 days, I had a lingering cough for a couple of weeks that just would not go away.”
Thompson, emergency response coordinator at the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, said she and the rest of the department have been working hard to get vaccines out to the public. And while there have been hiccups, the process has been mostly smooth.
“I think the whole process is going fairly well,” she said. “As with anything when you roll out something new, there are bumps and hiccups along the way, but you get those ironed out and then things go smoothly the further on you go.”
One of those bumps has been the inability to plan ahead, Thompson said. The number of vaccines the department gets each week varies. Usually, the department learns the number of vaccines it will get each week on Monday, not leaving much time to plan a vaccine clinic.
“We receive a certain allocation every week, and our goal is to make sure that all of those doses get into somebody’s arm by the end of the week, so we’re ready for the next week. So far, we’ve been able to do that,” Thompson said. “We’ve been managing between 700 and 1,500 doses a week.”
One thing has run very smoothly, though, Thompson said.
“One of the things that has been absolutely awesome is the facilities in the towns have stepped and donated the space, the people, the equipment and stuff we need to do this,” she said.
CURRENTLY, most of the vaccines are going to people who are 65 and older, Thompson said. That population has been fairly eager to get the vaccine.
“The 65 and older group that we’re currently vaccinating are excited to receive the vaccine. I know that’s not across the board, but we’re really not seeing hesitancy in this group,” she said. “We know that we are going to get more hesitation in the younger group.”
Thompson thinks the reason for this is that younger people don’t remember the impact diseases had in the past, she said.
“I’m going to surmise the reason for this is (the older) generation still remembers family members and friends who had polio, and they got to see the devastating effects of someone who contracted the disease and ended up in an iron lung, or could not use their leg or their arm for the rest of their lives because of an infectious disease,” she said. “We just don’t have that infectious disease memory that the older group does.”
Thompson received the smallpox vaccine herself. She pointed to this as an example of how impactful vaccines can be.
“One out of every six people who have ever lived, including cavemen, have died of smallpox,” she said. “I think that we are a generation now that can’t remember what it was like when infectious diseases have run rampant. Medicine has made huge advances. But in the process, they have erased our memory.”
ANYONE considering whether to get the vaccine should look at the facts, Thompson said.
“I think they really need to look at data. Not just a blog somebody wrote and not just an opinion someplace,” she said. “I think that they need to look at the facts for themselves and make the decision wisely. We know they are side effects from the vaccine. People are reporting that they are getting fevers, that they get sick.”
Thompson’s own experience speaks to this. Her children, who also had COVID before, also had symptoms from the vaccine, she said. One had symptoms for 12 hours, the other had only a sore arm.
People who have had the virus are more likely to have symptoms, Thompson said, as the antibodies they already have respond to the proteins in the vaccine. Still, most reactions are mild or moderate.
“You might hear about somebody getting put in the hospital because of these vaccines; it’s kind of like when you hear about when somebody wins the lottery,” Thompson said. “You hear about the person who wins the lottery, but you don’t hear about the 329 million people who didn’t. You hear about the one thing.”
The question is which is worse, a day’s worth of being sick from the vaccine or two weeks off being sick, the threat of having to be on a ventilator, passing the virus on to someone else or even death, Thompson said.
In that regard, the vaccine also protects the economy as well as the individual, Thompson said.
“I look at it as lost work, lost wages,” she said.
THOMPSON said she hopes the vaccine will be available to the public by early summer, but there’s no guarantee, she said.
“If we do this correctly and vaccines really start rolling out, then maybe by May, June we’ll be able to the general population,” she said. “There’s so many things you have to consider.”
Thompson said it’s still unclear how much of the population will have to be vaccinated before there is herd immunity, but estimates range from 65% to 85%.
In the meantime, Thompson said it’s important to keep practicing good health practices such as social distancing and wearing masks.
“We have to keep wearing masks until we know the vaccine has worked,” she said. “We still have to protect that older population until such a time that the vaccine and herd immunity has kicked in.”