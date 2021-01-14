The Norfolk Community Theatre will be presenting performances of La Ronde in February.
La Ronde was written by Arthur Schnitzler in 1897, but due to its provocative theme, was not performed publicly until 1920.
La Ronde is rife with social commentary, exploring morality and classism by showing how sexual relations transgress even stolid class boundaries.
The play’s first performances in Schnitzler’s native Austria and Germany were met with violent reactions, with Schnitzler becoming a victim of anti-Semitic attacks.
Though it proved to be beloved by audiences in France, Czechoslovakia and Russia, the fallout from the German performances caused Schnitzler to pull it from public production in all German-speaking countries.
Sigmund Freud allegedly wrote to the author with praise, stating that Schnitzler had learned through introspection what Freud himself had to “unearth by laborious work on other persons.” La Ronde remains popular and is performed around the world and has inspired multiple stage and movie adaptations.
Its structure is unique, made up of ten scenes focused on two characters. Each successive scene takes one character from the first and introduces another. By the end of the play, the story comes full circle, and we see how all are connected, however obscurely, despite the drastic differences in social classes.
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, La Ronde will be presented Feb. 11 to 13 at 7:30 p.m. and again on the 14th at 2 p.m.
This season, the NCT is presenting all plays virtually, streaming the performances online. Rather than standard ticket prices, NCT is offering access to the stream for a donation of your choice. The NCT does not want to discourage anyone from enjoying theatre, so those who cannot donate should contact the NCT for access.
Area Art Notes
The Elkhorn Valley Museum has a new display, “Ubuntu: African Art & Artifacts,” on view through March. The museum is operating under restricted hours. The museum is open to visitors Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Norfolk Arts Center is featuring the works of three artists in the main gallery and atrium gallery areas. Works by artists Morgan Ford Willingham, Patricia Hollins and Butch Rohrschneider will be on display through Feb. 25. The NAC is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Artist Terri Parish McGaffin of Sioux City, Iowa, will be giving an artist talk at her opening reception in the Nordstrand Art Gallery at Wayne State College on Jan. 21. The talk will be livestreamed at www.wsc.edu/watch-live