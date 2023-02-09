Upcoming exhibits, events at the NAC

From fine arts to self-improvement, the Norfolk Arts Center is offering a broad range of classes for the public this month. In addition to educational experiences, the NAC has an exciting slate of upcoming gallery events.
The current exhibits by artists John McCaughey, Lisa Wicka and Klaire Lockheart will be on display until Wednesday, Feb. 22. That’s just two short weeks to catch these vastly different collections of abstract works and “brodalisque” portraitures that should spark conversation.
In March, the Norfolk Area Student Exhibition will be taking over the gallery and atrium spaces. Student artwork selected by public, parochial and homeschool art instructors will be displayed, showcasing works from all skill levels from elementary through high school. There will be a new element to the exhibit this year — a black-lit half gallery featuring specially created artwork that awakens in the special lighting.
The Norfolk Area Student Exhibition opens with a reception on Saturday, March 4, and runs through Wednesday, March 22. Admission to the NAC, including opening receptions, is free and open to the public.
On Saturday, March 25, Artisans Along the Avenue returns. Formerly known as “Soup ’R Art,” this yearly event is one of the NAC’s largest fundraisers. It brings together fine arts and culinary arts for an afternoon of visual and gourmet treats. Participating venues in downtown Norfolk will offer soups made by area chefs and host regional artists who will offer shoppable exhibits and demonstrations. Attendees vote on the best soup and favorite artist. A silent auction will round out the event. Details about participating restaurants and artists will be coming soon.
If you can’t wait until March to see a new exhibit, the Northeast Nebraska Art Association is hosting its “Critique Show” in February at the Norfolk Public Library. The works will be on display in the community space. The NNAA group is open to artists residing in Northeast Nebraska. They meet monthly and include a hands-on learning session at each meeting.