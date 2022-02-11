The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team found a faster-paced tempo to its liking in the third quarter of a game against Stanton Friday night.
As a result, the Knights scored 19 points and turned a 13-10 halftime lead into a much more comfortable 32-16 advantage over the Mustangs, then held on for a 45-37 win.
“I thought we had really good play from Saylor Fischer during that third quarter, and I thought Avery Yosten saw the court well on a couple diagonal passes,” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. “We got a couple steals in transition and a couple layups, but we moved the ball well and had some semblance of really good basketball at times.”
Several of the Knights contributed during that crucial third quarter including Kalea Fischer, who turned assists from Yosten and Tiffani Peitz into a baseline jumper and a 3 from the wing, and her sister Saylor, who turned a steal near mid-court into a fastbreak layup.
Despite dealing with foul trouble in the first quarter, Yosten, along with her assists, got in on the scoring when she picked off a pass and went the length of the floor for a layup.
Channatee Robles added a three-point play on another Yosten assist, scored on an offensive rebound-and-putback, and later took a 2-on-1 fastbreak assist from Saylor Fischer to the basket.
Peitz, who also spent the night providing quality defense on Stanton’s 6-foot senior post player Sylvia Cunningham, finished the Knights’ big quarter with a three-point play after being fouled while scoring after grabbing an offensive rebound.
Cunningham, who scored nine of her game-high 16 points in the first three quarters combined while making 3 of 11 shots, scored seven more in the fourth period (making 3 of 5 shots), while Savannah Siebrandt totaled all nine of her points in the final period–including seven in a row that cut Norfolk Catholic’s 18-point lead to 11 with over three minutes remaining.
After field goals by Kalea and Saylor Fischer early in the quarter, followed by four scoreless minutes, all eight of the Knights’ points in the final two minutes came from the free throw line.
Cunningham’s last two baskets sandwiched two of those missed Norfolk Catholic charity tosses and had Stanton in reach, at 42-35, with 30 seconds left before a free throw by Kalea and two by Saylor Fischer returned the Knights’ lead to an insurmountable 10 points with 13 seconds left and a 45-37 win.
The Fischer sisters totaled 10 points each, while Robles finished the game with 11 to top the Knights’ scoring list. Yosten led Norfolk Catholic in rebounding with seven followed Saylor Fischer’s five.
With just one more regular season game, at Fullerton on Tuesday, before post-season play begins, Kassmeier hopes that the Knights can learn from their less-than-solid fourth quarter finish defensively and 8 of 16 performance from the free throw line.
“It’s something we can learn from, which we talked about in the locker room,” Kassmeier said. “We can learn something, even when we win. Sometimes you don’t do one or two things as nice as you would like. Hopefully, we can use that down the stretch.”
Stanton 8 2 6 21 – 37
Norfolk Catholic 3 10 19 13 – 45
Stanton (9-13): Savannah Siebrandt 3-8 3-4 9, Olivia Cunningham 2-4 0-0 5, Kelby Pohlman 0-3 0-0 0, Arynn Spence 0-0 2-2 2, Kinley Pohlman 0-2 0-0 0, Becca Stoddard 0-7 0-0 0, Olivia Hupp 1-1 1-2 3, Madison McKie 0-0 2-2 2, Sylvia Cunningham 6-16 4-8 16. Totals: 12-41 12-18 37.
Norfolk Catholic (10-11): Avery Yosten 1-4 4-6 6, Addison Corr 0-5 2-2 2, Tiffani Peitz 2-3 1-1 5, Channatee Robles 4-11 2-3 11, Kalea Fischer 3-9 3-4 10, Hanna Brummer 0-1 1-2 1, Saylor Fischer 3-4 3-9 10, Morgan Miller 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 13-41 16-27 45.