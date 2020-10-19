The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was dominated by juvenile bickering, bombastic rambling, persistent interrupting and an undignified — daresay, unpresidential — rejection of all debate decorum.
And yet, the debate began peaceably enough: Donald Trump and Joe Biden exchanged niceties, and the opening questioning — that which moderator Chris Wallace later struggled to muscle in — was well founded and fair. Within minutes, however, the debate devolved into chaos.
Armed with a blatant disregard for both the moderator and the opponent, President Donald Trump employed a hostile debate strategy characterized by incessant interruption and insult. Convinced of the ineffectualness of civil discourse against Donald Trump, Joe Biden surrendered, if only partially, to the Trumpian debate strategy: Interrupt, namecall, repeat.
The incoherent and practically unwatchable debate exemplified the ugly nature of this election. In a time of American vulnerability, in which public health, racial and economic crises rage, Americans looked to the presidential candidates for clarity and composure. They received only chaos.