The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match proved to be a more exhausting contest than expected for Brielle Unseld.
The recent Pierce graduate believed that she would share setting duties for the Dark team as part of a 6-2 offense.
But when Emma Baumgart of Humphrey St. Francis had to miss the match due to illness, that left 100% of the setting duties in the hands of Unseld.
She proved to be more than up to the challenge, recording 41 set assists and spreading the ball out to the Dark team’s multiple weapons in a 25-21, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 four-set sweep of the Light team at Northeast Community College on Saturday.
“I was expecting to run a 6-2 with three rotations,” Unseld said. “This morning they said Emma was sick, and I was ‘oh no.’ I’m a little tired. I wasn’t quite ready for that one, but it was a great experience.”
She really enjoyed being able to set the ball to hitters that the Bluejays battled to stop multiple times during her career.
“It was really amazing to come back on the court and play with the people I played against all year,” Unseld said. “You make rivals with a bunch of people, but we’re all the same girls. We just wanted to have fun together. It was cool.”
Unseld played a big role in a Mid-State Conference connection that the Light team just couldn’t slow down. Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol had a match-high 11 kills and Norfolk Cathollic’s Channatee Robles added 10.
“We were joking about that before, like ‘you’re our rival and we hated you. ‘ But now it’s fun to be on the same team,” Unseld said.
The Light team led the first set 21-20 before five straight errors helped the Dark team win. As the match went on, the Dark team started to control things more and more.
“Huge credit to them, especially that first set,” said Dark team coach Zach Weber of Pierce. “They were as scrappy of a team as I’ve seen. They were digging balls that I felt had no business finding their way into the air. That was awesome. That made it more fun.
“But on my side, having my setter and having my libero (Morgan Moeller), we were able to build around that. Then we had those two elite outsides. I don’t think we had a weak spot out there. Everybody can swing and everybody played with energy and played with discipline.”
Unseld enjoyed having that Pierce connection with Weber and Moeller for her final volleyball match. She is attending the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
“Meeting the other girls was great, but having my hometown coach and my bestie on my side was great to be with them,” Unseld said.
For Weber, the switch to having Unseld be his team’s lone setter led to a familiar sight.
“It’s what’s comfortable for us,” he said. “I’ve been a coach for three years, and all three years have been with Brielle. It’s kind of writing with your right hand – it’s what’s comfortable.”
The Dark team recorded 45 kills compared to the Light’s 26. Norfolk High’s Tessa Gall had six while Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum and Stanton’s Arynn Spence each added five.
Unseld said everything clicked for her team despite having only a couple of practices.
“It was hard, but we’re such good volleyball players we know how to connect with each other,” she said. “We bonded really well (Friday) in practice, so I knew where they wanted my sets and they knew how I play, so it worked out.”
One thing that caught Unseld off-guard was being named the Dark team’s most valuable player in a close vote over Kathol and Robles, a pair of future Wayne State teammates.
“I wasn’t expecting it because I’m not the one playing college volleyball,” Unseld said with a laugh. “But it was really cool and nice to do that. My hard work and effort was noticed by people.”
Humphrey St. Francis’ Emma Baumgart was named the Light team MVP for her performance as libero and helping record several of those digs that surprised Weber.
Ponca’s Gracen Evans – another Wayne State recruit – led the Light team in kills with six.
“We did some good things,” Light coach Taryn Janke of Howells-Dodge said. “We had practice this morning, and we were hitting really well. It was almost like we were doing the opposite (in the match). We just had way too many errors on our side. But the girls kept battling.”
Janke coached a pair of Jaguars who helped claim back-to-back state titles one final time. Carly Bayer had three kills and Blair Fiala had 10 set assists, second on the team to Cedar Catholic’s Meredith McGregor (12).
“I’m going to miss them a lot,” Janke said. “Having the feeling that I could sit there and push them one more time this summer before they left for college, it was great. It was nice to watch them do what they love.”
Dark team 25 25 25 25
Light team 21 18 13 17
DARK (kills-aces-blocks): Laney Kathol (Cedar Catholic) 11-3-1, Tessa Gall (Norfolk) 6-0-0, Hadley Cheatum (Summerland) 5-2-1, Arynn Spence (Stanton) 5-0-0, Alex Arenas (Wakefield) 4-0-1, Alexa Cunningham (Wausa) 3-0-1, Brielle Unseld (Pierce) 1-1-0, Morgan Moeller (Pierce) 0-0-0, Channatee Robles (Norfolk Catholic) 10-1-1. Totals 45-7-5.
LIGHT (kills-aces-blocks): Mya Zohner (Battle Creek) 4-0-1, Blair Fiala (Howells-Dodge) 1-0-0, Kylee Wessel (Humphrey St. Francis) 4-2-0, Carly Bayer (Howells-Dodge) 3-0-0, Olivia Cunningham (Stanton) 4-1-0, Gracen Evans (Ponca) 6-0-0, Meredith McGregor (Cedar Catholic) 0-0-0, Brooke Wilcox (Elkhorn Valley) 2-0-1, Korbee Wendt (Clarkson/Leigh) 2-0-3, Hannah Baumgart (Humphrey St. Francis) 0-0-0. Totals 26-3-5.
Set assists: Dark 42 (Unseld 41, Moeller 1); Light 25 (McGregor 12, Fiala 10, Baumgart 2, Wessel 1).