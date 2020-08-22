Brandy Unger used her bat in the opener and arm in the nightcap to lead Norfolk to a doubleheader sweep of Grand Island 6-2 and 8-0 in five innings, in high school softball action on Saturday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
The Norfolk senior homered and doubled while going 3-for-4 from the plate in the first game, then entered the pitching circle for game two and held the Islanders to just two hits over five innings.
Norfolk shortstop Taylor Schmidt jumpstarted the Panther offense in the first inning of game one with a line-shot, 2-run homer over the left-center field fence.
Norfolk took a 3-0 advantage in the second when catcher Ryllee Hoppe doubled and scored on Bailey Bernstrauch’s single.
Unger led off the bottom of the third with her homer. “I knew it was 2-0, so I knew if it was there, I knew I had to go for it,” Unger said.
“That’s always a bonus when you can get those home run balls going,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “They were seeing the ball well, squaring it up and good things happen when you hit the ball hard.”
Ellie Schwede followed Unger’s dinger with a double, advanced to third on Tara Koch’s bunt and scored on Cyndee Hoopkins’ ground out to give the home side a 5-1 advantage.
The Panthers led 6-1 with two outs and the bases empty in the top of the seventh, but three straight Islander hits made the score 6-2 and brought the tying run to the on-deck circle before pitcher Paeton Coler got Kamdyn Barrientos to fly out to right and end the game.
Coler pitched a complete game, scattering 10 hits, striking out three and not walking a single batter.
“She was coming off a big win (over Lincoln Southwest) on Thursday night,” Siedschlag said. “She threw well and we made some good defensive plays behind her, and when you score six runs against any team, you should have a pretty good chance to win a ball game.”
Offensively, Norfolk belted out 12 hits and was led by Hoppe’s 3-for-3 performance. “I was just seeing the ball well,” she said. Schwede and Bernstrauch both finished 2-for-4.
NORFOLK HAD a chance to blow the second game wide open early. In the bottom of the first, Bernstrauch doubled and scored on Schmidt’s single. Schmidt later scored on Coler’s base hit.
The Panthers then loaded the bases with one out when Hoppe sent a scorching line drive right at Grand Island shortstop Leslie Ramos who dropped the ball, picked it up, fired it to the catcher for a force at the plate, then the catcher tossed it to third for another force, ending the Norfolk threat with a 6-2-5 double play.
Norfolk clung to the 2-0 lead through three innings, then broke through for another run in the fourth.
Freshman Emerson Waldow reached on a hit to left, then took third on freshman Payton Schnoor’s base hit to right. The throw to third was off-line. Seeing the wide throw, Schnoor took off for second, and was caught in a run-down between first and second.
While the Islanders focused on Schoor, Waldow raced home, narrowly beating the throw to the plate to put the Panthers on top 3-0.
Norfolk put the game away in the fifth as eight Panthers marched to the plate and recorded six hits. Schmidt’s singled drove in Waldow to make the score 8-0 and end the contest on the eight-run rule.
“We just put the pressure on them, a bunt here, a bunt there, sending girls, and just see how teams react to that and it seemed to work out for us,” Siedschlag said.
The Panthers belted out 15 hits in the nightcap. Bernstrauch and Coler both had three while Schmidt, Schwede, Waldow and Schnoor had two each.
Unger worked all five innings in the circle to record the shutout on two hits while striking out four. “I knew Payton (Schnoor) did a good job (in the first game), so I knew I just had to do the same as her, hit my spots and I knew my defense was going to work too,” Unger said.
The Panthers improved to 3-1 on the year and will be in action again on Thursday with a doubleheader at Lincoln Southeast.
Game One
Grand Island 001 000 1 – 2 10 2
Norfolk 212 010 x – 6 12 1
WP: Payton Coler; LP: Adriana Cabello; 2B: (GI) Leslie Ramos (2), (N) Ryllee Hoppe, Ellie Schwede, Brandy Unger; HR: (N) Taylor Schmidt, Unger.
Game Two
Grand Island 000 00 – 0 2 0
Norfolk 200 15 – 8 15 1
WP: Unger; LP: Sydney Cobler; 2B: (GI) Adriana Cabello, Ramos, (N) Bailey Bernstrauch, Schwede.