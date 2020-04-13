Unfortunately no lounging around

Even for those who live under a rock, I think it’s safe to say that every person in America, and around the globe has been affected by COVID-19. Students are out of school, businesses have been forced to close their doors, and employees have lost their jobs. Since school has been temporarily closed, I’ve had a little too much free time, much of which has been spent thinking about the chaos of this whole situation.
As much as I would like to say I’ve been sleeping until noon every day and just lounging around the house, unfortunately, that has not been the case. I’ve spent many of my days babysitting, due to the closing of schools and daycares. I have also gotten in a few extra hours at my part-time job.
Even though the school buildings are closed, assignments are still being handed out in order to keep information fresh in our heads. Many of my teachers have given us refresher assignments. At the moment, these are not mandatory and do not count as a grade, but it is possible that these could change at any moment. One resource that has been increasingly popular is Zoom. This website allows teachers to get in contact with their students via video chats. At my school, optional Zoom sessions take place once a week for every class, where students can ask their teachers questions or just communicate face to face rather than by email.
In these times, it is so easy to focus solely on the negatives of the situation but there is a light to some of this as well. One thing I have found to come out of this situation is a closer bond with my family. When you’re stuck in your house all day, unable to hang out with your friends, you get somewhat forced to spend time with your family, whether you like it or not. One habit my family has gotten into is game night every night. I really hate admitting it, but my sister has become Uno champion after winning six straight games. Needless to say, we have banned Uno from game nights to avoid any more winning by her. A clean house has also been gained from this time off. Being someone who can’t just sit around and do nothing all day, much of my time has also been spent cleaning and organizing. My bedroom, the kitchen, the bathrooms: They are all spotless.
So while we can think of a million ways this virus has ruined our lives, try looking for some way that this free time has benefitted you. If you can’t find any positives, make some.