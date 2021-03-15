Unfortunate that bullying is not uncommon

Recently, the NSAA placed Norfolk Public Schools on probation for the use of racial slurs at a Norfolk High School basketball game. Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon or isolated incident.
Throughout the nation, as students usher through school hallways and place textbooks in lockers and convene in lunch rooms, they witness or experience harassment. Physical tormenting, verbal assaults, cyberbullying—these are standard school occurrences.
To reduce this bullying, it is essential schools set clear and enforceable anti-harassment regulations and expectations. To ensure these rules are adhered to, school administrations must establish adequate reporting systems and address inappropriate behavior. Naturally, schools will adopt different approaches to confront bullying. It is crucial, however, that schools seek bullying reduction in some form.
For students, it is essential that the use of damaging, derogatory language and physical violence is not normalized. Students must report instances of harassment they have experienced or witnessed to school administrations.
Bullying can be drastically reduced. It is the role of school administrations and all students to see that it is.