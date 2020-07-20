Seth Varner and Austin Schneider took care of unfinished business with a return trip to Northeast and North Central Nebraska over the weekend.
On the heels of finishing their quest to visit all 531 towns in Nebraska, on Sunday, they visited J's Place in Pierce and the village of Monowi — the home of just one resident.
The two students had visited J's Place in Pierce on May 31, and Wanda Backus paid for their meal that day and offered Varner and Schneider a generous cash donation just for stopping by.
The two students decided to return to J's Place so that Schneider could attempt to consume the "Pierce Pounder" as a way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. The Pierce Pounder is a 3-pound sundae consisting of four large brownies or cookies, a quart of ice cream, several toppings, whipped cream and sprinkles.
According to the Visit531 Facebook page, more than 300 people have attempted to consume the Pierce Pounder, but only 40% of those have been able to finish it in its entirety. Varner did not make an attempt to finish the massive dessert, but Schneider did. He not only finished the entire Pounder, but did so in 16 minutes and 30 seconds — which is among the top-10 fastest finishes ever.
"I knew going in that I'd have a chance to finish it if I ate it really fast," Schneider said. "I picked the lightest toppings I could and ate the whole thing really quickly. It feels awesome to be able to accomplish it."
Since Varner and Schneider completed their journey on Friday in Wahoo, they've decided to revisit various places to see people they met along the way. Schneider said he's thought about returning to Pierce to attempt the Pierce Pounder challenge since their May visit, and National Ice Cream Day brought about the perfect opportunity to attempt it.
Schneider said he hadn't eaten anything on Sunday leading up to the attempt at 2 p.m. He said his mouth and tongue were really cold during the challenge, but he didn't suffer a "brain freeze." Schneider said he was still full as of late Sunday evening, but that the challenge was worth it.
Schneider will now be immortalized on the J's Place "Wall of Fame" next to each of the individuals who completed the challenge before him. Varner and Schneider said it won't be the last time they visit Pierce.
"It's a lot of fun coming back to some of these smaller towns, and there were so many awesome people we met along the way," Schneider said. "We're thankful for all of Wanda's support; we'll be back in the future."
Varner and Schneider also returned to Monowi for a "post-sundae snack" and a visit the village's lone resident, Elsie Eiler, who was in Colorado when the college students originally visited. The two wanted to return to get the chance to visit Eiler.
Eiler acts as mayor of Monowi, grants herself a liquor license and pays herself taxes. Eiler also is required to produce a municipal road plan every year to secure state funding for the village's four street lights.
Eiler has been featured in several news interviews and commercials over the past several years, and Monowi also was home of the world's largest advertising poster in 2018 as part of an Arby's commercial.
Varner had previously met Eiler on a family trip to South Dakota a couple of years ago, and the two saw the opportunity to visit the village on Sunday because it's only about an hour drive northwest of Pierce.