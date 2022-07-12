WAYNE – The Wayne Post 43 juniors continued to bat 1.000 when it comes to their winning percentage on Tuesday.
Wayne scored two runs in a span of four pitches in the bottom of the sixth inning to top Albion Cornerstone Bank 4-1 for the Class B, Area 5 tournament championship at Hank Overin Field.
The win improved Wayne’s record to 24-0 and, most importantly, secured a berth in the Class B state tournament, which begins on Saturday in Wahoo.
“At the beginning of the season, I didn’t even think that this would be possible to be 24-0, let alone going to state,” Wayne coach Robbie Gamble said. “But these guys held together. That’s our chant now – ‘together.’
“It’s just amazing. We’ve dug deep. We’ve been in the bottom of the seventh here a couple of times and been able to pull it out. Everybody believes in each other, and it’s a great group of kids and fun to be around them.”
It didn’t quite take until the bottom of the seventh in this contest, but it was deadlocked 1-1 entering the bottom of the sixth due to a pitchers’ duel between Wayne’s Gavin Redden and Albion’s Trent Patzel.
Patzel retired his ninth batter in a row to get the first out of the frame before Devin Anderson sent the first pitch he saw to the fence in left centerfield for a triple.
“I was thinking base hit,” Anderson said. “He gave me one right down the middle. I took it.”
Aiden Liston put down a bunt for a suicide squeeze on the next pitch, and Anderson scored while Liston ended up on second base due to a bad throw home.
“(Liston) put it down,” Anderson said. “I saw the pitcher field the ball so I lined up on the outside of the plate. He made a bad throw and I got in there safely.
“That’s when our bats started going and we kept going.”
Albion outhit Wayne 6-4, but five errors hurt the area runner-up, who also lost to the champions 5-1 earlier in the tournament.
Gamble said Patzel pitched well, especially his curveball, but Wayne had seen him before and knew it had to get after his fastball when it could.
Anderson did that at an opportune time.
“We were just looking for baserunners just to get some pressure,” Gamble said. “Then (Anderson) goes and hits it to the fence in left center. Right there, with one out we’re bunting all day long to get the run in.”
Pinch runner Will Leseberg scored on an error on Kalen Moormeier’s infield single, and Moormeier made it 4-1 on a passed ball.
Redden said Wayne didn’t get too worried as the game remained in a 1-1 deadlock after the top of the second inning. Albion would have forced a second winner-takes-all contest with a win.
“We were a little nervous, but we just decided to get a little louder and more into the game,” he said. “That helped too.”
A fortuitous bounce helped set up Wayne’s big bottom of the sixth.
In the top of the frame, Albion got a leadoff double from Caden Stokes. With one out, Patzel was intentionally walked to set up a potential double play.
Wayne got it, but it took the ball deflecting off the glove of second baseman Ryan Karsky right to shortstop Wyatt Heikes at the bag and Albion’s baserunner getting called out for obstruction for not sliding for the half inning to come to a sudden conclusion.
“We got that called on us earlier in the tournament where one of our guys didn’t slide into second base,” Gamble said. “With one out, that’s a momentum killer. Instantly, you are off the field and batting again.
“I was looking down at my notebook and then they called him out. It was something else.”
Redden closed out his complete game in the seventh with only a two-out single allowed.
Albion scored only the second earned run allowed by Redden this year, who entered the game with a 0.168 ERA to go along with a .377 batting average as the leadoff hitter. He had an infield hit and scored Wayne’s inaugural run on a squeeze bunt by Anderson in the first.
“The kid’s amazing,” Gamble said. “There was somebody down at my wife’s salon the other day that said, ‘I think if Gavin Redden had to cut hair, he could.’
“He can do anything. He can seriously do anything. Every time he’s been on the mound, he’s given us that type of performance along with Wyatt (Heikes), Aiden (Liston) and some of our other pitchers. They gut it out and aren’t afraid to go 100 pitches.”
Redden said the team’s chemistry has played a big part in its undefeated run.
“We’ve played since we were digits really, so that’s helped a lot since we all know each other,” he said. “We just hope we play our best ball every game.
“We thought we were going to be pretty decent this year, but we were just going to wait to see what happened. I don’t think we think about (being undefeated) – we just want to play baseball. I guess the coach does.”
Wayne will open the Class B state tournament on Saturday at 10 a.m. against Area 2 champion Plattsmouth.
“We want to keep the undefeated streak alive,” Anderson said. “We knew we had high expectations this year, but we’ve just been checking things off the list.”
Albion 010 000 0 -- 1 6 5
Wayne 100 003 x -- 4 4 0
WP: Gavin Redden. LP: Trent Patzel. 2B: (A) Patzel, Caden Stokes. 3B: (W) Devin Anderson.