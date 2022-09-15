WISNER – North Bend Central added another quality win to its quickly growing total on Thursday.
And that added another quality loss to Wisner-Pilger.
The Class C No. 1-rated Tigers improved to 14-0 by sweeping the Gators 25-14, 25-17, 25-20.
No. 4 Wisner-Pilger fell to 6-4 with all of its losses coming to either North Bend Central or No. 2 Oakland-Craig.
Half of the Tigers’ wins have come against opponents that currently have winning records. They have handed Archbishop Bergan and Grand Island Central Catholic their only losses of the season.
“It took a lot of hard work and dedication, and that’s what the girls have put into it,” NBC coach Amy Sterup said. “It took a lot of team time, a lot of talking through anything that comes up and just working together on that court.”
Wisner-Pilger coach Kay Raabe said the Gators are trying to keep in perspective that their losses have come to two of the very best teams in their respective classes.
“For sure you want to be playing these types of teams because they challenge us and they expose what we need to work on,” she said. “Tomorrow morning we’re going to come back at practice and we’ve got to work on defense, defense, defense and serve receive.
“You’ve got to work with what you’ve got, but our losses are legitimate.”
North Bend Central has taken all five sets against Wisner-Pilger this season, and this three-set sweep had a different flow to each one.
In the first, the teams were even at 10 before the Tigers took control.
North Bend Central scored the first five points in the second, saw the Gators pull within 7-6 and then expanded the lead.
Josie Cleveringa had six kills and a block in that second set.
“She’s playing a lot of volleyball,” Sterup said. “She knows the game of volleyball inside and out. She has a heck of a swing and is an all-around great player. Her experience alone is a great asset.”
Wisner-Pilger led the third set 10-5 before North Bend Central took the lead for good at 14-13.
“We had to play a lot of defense,” Raabe said. “Credit North Bend – they have a lot of great hitters. We needed to find a way to slow them down. There were a few times we were able to do that but too many that we weren’t.”
Sterup said the Tigers did the main things that they have done to make them so successful all season long.
“I just feel like they’re talking a lot on the court and they’re really jelling well together,” she said. “We just keep pushing forward.”
With a solid schedule, it isn’t hard for the Tigers to be ready to face their competition each time out.
“There’s some nights that we have to get in the mood, but it usually takes about five minutes to get into it and then we’re raring to go,” Sterup said.
Emily Buhrman recorded eight of 20 kills for the Gators, who are an experienced and cohesive group that Raabe feels can navigate through the tough matches through this point of the season.
“It is early, and that’s a good thing to always remember because it’s no fun to lose,” she said. “No one likes to do that. But they are quality losses and we have lots of games left on the schedule.
“Next week, we have seven games. Lots is going to happen next week and we have a bright future ahead of us. We’re excited for the rest of the season.”
North Bend Central (14-0) 25 25 25
Wisner-Pilger (6-4) 14 17 20
NORTH BEND CENTRAL: Complete stats not available.
WISNER-PILGER: Cameryn Bellar 3-0-0, Addisyn Albers 1-0-0, Alexia Martin 0-1-0, Haley Kneifl 1-0-0, Emily Buhrman 8-0-1, Charli Jacobs 5-0-0, Delaney Boyer 0-0-0, Meaggie Schweers 2-0-0. Totals 20-1-1.
Set assists: Wisner-Pilger 18 (Bellar 5, Albers 1, Martin 1, Schweers 11).