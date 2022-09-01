Undefeated Gretna, 11-0 and currently holding the No. 1 spot in the Class A state high school softball ratings, visited Norfolk Thursday evening for a single game.
The Dragons, with a squad of youngsters, played follow the leader — that leader being sophomore pitcher Alexis Jensen — to the tune of a 3-0 shutout win over the Panthers.
“We’re really young. We start five sophomores, and a couple freshmen are contributing day-in and day-out,” Gretna coach Bill Heard said. “Our pitcher is a really tough kid, and she gives us a chance in about every game we play.”
Jensen struck out 15, including nine of the last 10 Norfolk batters she faced, and allowed just one hit — a single by Emerson Waldo — while Gretna totaled 10 hits and scored single runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings to seal the win.
Four of the Dragons’ hits were infield hits, placed effectively as slap bunts against the Norfolk defense, a different strategy than a year ago when the Gretna squad was known for hitting the ball hard and often far.
“We were very heavy with upperclassmen last year, but the young kids are ready. They’ve put the time in, worked their tails off in the offseason,” Heard said. “We have to be different, with a pitcher who gives us a chance with a couple of runs.
“She’s tough to score more than a couple of runs on, so we’re definitely playing a little different, but these kids are prepared for it and give us a chance to do it. It’s different, but it’s fun.”
Neither team managed a hit in the first two innings, then Gretna put a single run on the board in the third.
A single up the middle by freshman Megan Marshall provided the Dragons with a baserunner, who promptly moved to second on sophomore Lily Rowe’s sacrifice bunt, then crossed home plate on Anniston Trevarrow’s infield hit.
Gretna’s run in the fifth was the result of Marshall’s triple to deep right followed by back-to-back infield hits by sophomores Trevarrow and Skarlett Jones.
The final run in the seventh inning began with a Jones single through the right side of the Norfolk infield that became a trip to third base after the ball passed between the legs of the Panthers’ right fielder. Ansley Gydesen then sent a single into left field to bring Jones across for the Dragons’ 3-0 win.
“They small-balled us — they’re good at a number of things — and got us a little out of sorts,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “They do a lot of good things. They place the ball and get your defense moving to get you out of position. They do what they’ve got to do.”
Gretna’s offensive approach kept the pressure on the Norfolk defense, and the Panthers showed the effects — dropping balls on throws to third and also at home plate that could have tagged out runners.
Norfolk defenders also failed to cover the bases they were responsible for — twice on throws to second base with the Dragons attempting to steal and once on a lack of coverage at first base.
Aside from mental errors, the Panthers also committed a pair of fielding miscues and a throwing error.
Norfolk stranded a baserunner in the first inning when the Gretna shortstop mishandled Payton Schnoor’s ground ball. But the Panthers’ best chance to score came in the fourth inning when Waldow led off with her single to right, then moved to second on Jessica Schmidt’s base on balls.
However, Waldow was stopped at third on a fielder’s choice, Brylee Severance was out at first while bunting, and Kylie Baumgard struck out looking to end the threat.
“We asked them to compete, and I thought we competed well,” Siedschlag said. “Our pitching was good. To stick with them for that long we had talked to the team about keeping it close. We did that, but obviously when you strike out 15 times you get very few chances, so you’ve got to take advantage of them.”
In the circle, Schmidt prevented the Dragons from producing multiple runs, inducing a pop-up and ground out in the third and again in the fifth inning to give up just one score, then prevented further damage in the seventh with the last of her five strikeouts.
With the win, Gretna improves to 11-0 while the Panthers slip to 9-5 on the season.
“We’ll go back to work tomorrow,” Siedschlag said. “We’ve got some things we’ve got to straighten out with covering bases and handling plays at first and third.”
Gretna (11-0) 001 010 1 – 3 10 1
Norfolk (9-5) 000 000 0 – 0 1 5
WP: Alexis Jensen. LP: Jessica Schmidt. 3B: (G) Megan Marshall.