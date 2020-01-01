Unbeatens clash in Northeast Shootout finals

WAYNE – It took an extra day but Hartington Cedar Catholic and Auburn met in the boys’ final of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout here at Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College Tuesday afternoon in a battle of unbeaten teams, 62-57.
The Trojans took an early lead before the Bulldogs came back in the second half to derail Cedar Catholics bid to remain unblemished.
“We made some shots early and kind of fell in love with the three after the first half,” Trojan coach Matt Steffen said. “We needed to work the ball a little more in the second half for better shots – we played our hearts out and just fell a little short.”
Auburn went up 40-36 with 1:38 left in the third quarter on a couple of free throws from Dan Frary but Cedar Catholic made it a two-point game right away with free throws from Brady Steffen 14 seconds later.
Josh Lambert, a 6-foot-8 post player for the Bulldogs grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to make the advantage four again but the Trojans finished the frame with charity tosses by Tate Thoene to make it 42-20 heading into the final eight minutes.
“That was a good basketball team we beat,” Auburn head coach, Jim weeks said. “They are very well coached and make you earn every point you get.”
The Bulldogs are the reigning C1 state champions after winning a title last year in Lincoln and have started their 2019-2020 campaign undefeated.
After an Auburn bucket to open the fourth, Carter Arens splashed a three for HCC to make it 44-43.
CJ Hughes answered with a long ball for Auburn to make it 47-43 before Steffen drove in the paint and scored with 6:03 left to make it 47-45.
The Trojans wouldn’t score again until a pair of free throws from Thoene with 2:41 left in the game.
“We just couldn’t find the basket in that stretch,” Matt Steffen said. “Some of that was their defense some of that was us being a little impatient.”
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs put up seven points during the Trojan drought to take a 54-45 lead after a three from Hughes with 3:14 on the clock.
Cedar Catholic would battle back to 57-53 after a three from Steffen, but the Bulldogs held the Trojans at an arm’s length to post the five-point advantage at the end.
“It’s great to have these different teams in this tournament,” Matt Steffen said. “We probably wouldn’t play an Auburn if they don’t come to this tournament – it’s a great opportunity for us to play a great team.”
In third-place action, two teams plenty familiar with each other squared off here at Rice with Wayne handing Laurel-Concord-Coleridge only its second loss of the season, 59-50 in an 11:00 a.m. game.
“We certainly came out sluggish,” Bears coach Todd Erwin said. “Even for an 11 o’clock game we were sluggish.”
In fact, LCC fell behind by 10 in the opening eight minutes and played from behind the entire first half, trailing 31-27 at the intermission.
“I thought holding them to 50 points was really good for our defense,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “And we held Schutte to under 20, which is really good.”
Schutte put up 54 points in the Bears first two games of the tournament.
LCC battled back to within a single point after a conventional three-point play by Schutte with 6:26 left in the game.
Brandon Bartos was fouled for the Blue Devils but failed to convert the front end of a one-and-one chance but a 15-foot jump shot by Tyrus Eischeid put Wayne up 44-41.
Austin Hall was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound for the Bears with 5:51 to go but Hall converted only one of his two charity tosses.
Wayne went up 46-42 on an 18-foot jumper by Trevor Deboer but LCC would score the next three points, a free throw by Evan Haisch and a put back by Schutte, who finished with 16 points, to make it 46-45.
The Blue Devils would go on a 7-0 run to open up a 53-45 lead that Wayne would not relinquish.
“It was great for us to play Arlington and Auburn in the first couple of rounds,” Erwin said. “Now we turn around and play these guys again next week – seems like we always end up playing each other in this tournament.”
Although the teams are very familiar with each other, both coaches like the competition they give each other.
“It does seem like we play each other a lot,” Sweetland said. “We certainly make each other get better – and that’s what we’re after improving.”
In the girls’ final, Hastings St. Cecilia remained unbeaten on the young season with a 45-28 victory over West Point-Beemer.
The Hawkettes sprinted to a 12-4 lead in the first eight minutes and never looked back on the way to the title.
Bailey Kissinger paced St. Cecilia with 15 points followed by Tori Thomas with a dozen and Chloe McCauley with 10.
Sidney Swanson was the lone Cadet in double figures with 10.
BOYS FINAL
AUB 13 15 14 20 – 62
HCC 15 16 9 17 – 57
AUBURN (7-0): CJ HUGHES 5 3-4 17; Josh Lambert 6 5-7 17; Cam Binder 5 4-4 16; Ryan Binder 2 0-0 6; Dan Frary 0 6-8 6.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (5-1): Carter Arens 6 0-0 14; Tate Thoene 4 4-5 13; Myles Thoene 4 1-2 10; Brady Steffen 2 3-4 7; Charlie Schroeder 3 0-0 7; Jaxson Bernecker 3 0-0 6.
BOYS 3RD-PLACE
LCC 5 22 7 16 – 50
WAY 15 16 8 20 – 59
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (7-2): Noah Schutte 4 8-10 16; Ty Erwin 5 1-2 12; Evan Haisch 3 1-2 9; Cael Hartung 4 0-0 8; Evan Schmitt 1 1-2 4; Austin Hall 0 1-2 1.
WAYNE (5-5): Tanner Walling 6 3-5 18; Tyrus Eischeid 4 4-6 12; Shea Sweetland 4 0-0 11; Brandon Bartos 2 0-0 6; Trevor Deboer 2 1-2 5; Cody Rogers 1 1-2 3; Josh Lutt 0 2-2 2; Noah Lutt 1 0-0 2.
GIRLS FINAL
WP-B 4 8 5 11 – 28
HSC 12 9 10 14 – 45
WEST POINT-BEEMER (5-3): Sidney Swanson 4 4-6 10; Jadyn Meiergerd 3 1-2 7; Emily Toelle 2 0-0 5; Brooklyn Weddle 1 0-0 3; Hannah Landholm 1 0-0 2; Rachel Groth 0 1-2 1.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (9-0): Bailey Kissinger 6 3-4 15; Tori Thomas 3 6-8 12; Chloe McCauley 4 2-4 10; Erin Sheehy 1 0-0 3; Katharine Hamburger 0 2-4 2.