BATTLE CREEK - Columbus Lakeview rolled into Battle Creek on Thursday with a 9-0 record, having dropped just one set all year, and left town 10-0 after a 25-19, 25-21, 27-25 straight-sets victory over the Bravettes in front of a large boistrous crowd.
"We knew coming in, Battle Creek was going to be a really good test for us which is exactly why we wanted to have them on the schedule," Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz said.
Lakeview used its superior length to wear down the home team, but the Bravettes made the Vikings work for every point with some outstanding defense.
"That's obviously the strength of their team," Belitz said. "We saw it on film. We saw it tonight. It is frustrating for hitters because they fell like 'Yeah, I did what I was supposed to do and I didn't get a kill.'
"And, so you start pressing and you make mistakes and that's exactly why you want to play great defense because it frustrated hitters."
In fact 31 of Battle Creek's 64 points came as the result of Lakeview errors.
The Vikings got off to a big lead early in set one. Josie Bentz's ace serve made the score 10-2. But the Bravettes battled back and took a 14-13 lead on Tylar Humphrey's service ace.
It didn't last long. The Vikings reeled off the next three points and cruised from there. Lilly Rowe's kill eneded it at 25-19.
"We were able to get them out of system with our serve at times where we made some of our runs," Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. "But we just weren't able to put the ball down to the floor.
"They did a good job of getting their defense positioned to have their back row where we were going to hit and they hustled, got the ball off the floor and transitioned extremely fast from defense to offense."
Like the first set, Lakeview opened the second with a big lead. Rowe's service ace made it 7-3. But the Bravettes battled back and tied it at eight on a Reagan Brummels kill.
The Vikings followed with a 9-3 run. Another service ace, this time by Autumn Gibbs put the blue and white up 17-11. Battle Creek was never able to get closer than four points the rest of the way.
Setter Gibbs dumped a fake set to an empty space on the Bravette side of the net to end it at 25-20.
Battle Creek could have thrown in the towel in the third set, but instead, showed great character in playing toe-to-toe with the unbeaten Vikings the entire way. Neither team led by more than three points in a set that saw 12 ties and seven lead changes.
Kaitlyn Pochop gave the home crowd something to cheer about with an ace serve that put the Bravettes on top 13-10. But a 4-1 Lakeview run tied the score at 14.
The two teams battled back and forth with either the score tied or Lakeview in the lead until Mya Zohner's kill gave Battle Creek a 23-22 advantage.
Lakeview answered with the next two points. A Bravette attack error gave the Vikings a match point at 24-23.
It looked bleak for the Purple and Gold as Rowe's attack seemed destined for the floor before Battle Creek Super Six libero, Paytyn Taake dove from seemingly out of nowhere to get her hands under the apparent sure kill and sent it sailing to some empty floor space on the opposite side of the net to tie the score at 24.
"She's all over the court," Wintz said of Taake. "It's just impressive to see how she can get her hands under some of those."
But Lakeview took a 25-24 lead on a Bentz kill. Then Battle Creek tied it again on a Viking attack error before Lakeview re-gained the lead off a Rowe rocket and finished the match when Kuchera put away a Bravette overdig.
Despite the loss, Wintz was happy his team had a chance to play against one of the best teams in the state. "We've got teams like this on the schedule because we want to be able to compete with teams like this and we did that in the third set," he said.
On the other side of the net, Lakeview is in the midst of what could be a special season. The Vikings finished third in Class C1 last year with a 30-6 record and Belitz said, this team could be even better.
"A lot of the pieces are the same," he said. "We have seven out of eight if you count the two that were injured last year. There's obviously a lot of continuity. We have a lot of experience back. We do a lot of the same things."
The Vikings lost just one regular to graduation, three-year starting setter Reese Janssen. "You're going to have some growing pains and you saw some of that tonight, where the offense isn't quite as crisp as we need it to be," Belitz said.
Battle Creek dropped to 5-4 on the year and will participate in Saturday's Statnon Invitational and will open at 10:15 a.m. against Hartington Cedar Catholic.
COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW DEF. BATTLE CREEK 25-19, 25-20, 27-25
COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW (10-0): Autumn Gibbs 1k, 14s, 1a; Lilly Rowe 12k, 1a; Maddi Vogt 12k; Saylor Eberhart 1a; Josie Bentz 4k, 1a, 3b; Elly Luchsinger 20s; 1a; Katee Korte 11k, 3s; Mallori Kucera 5k; Jordie Nekl 2s, 2a.
BATTLE CREEK (5-4): Paytyn Taake 1k, 1s; Mya Zohner 4k, 1a; Addi Taake 3k; Lily Knull 4k, 1b; Tylar Humphrey 3a; Kenna Pochop 5k; Kaitlyn Pochop 18s, 2a; Reagan Brummels 4k, 1b; Sami Wemhoff 1k.