TILDEN — Elkhorn Valley used a 15-4 run to close out the third set en route to a 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21 victory over O'Neill on Tuesday.
Falcons coach Emily Vaughn liked how her veteran squad, which includes seven seniors, responded to adversity. "When you can come out of a timeout, you remind them that they've been here before, and they can create the ending they want based on how hard they work," she said.
Elkhorn Valley blasted out of the blocks and led 18-9 in the first set after a Carney Black service ace. Black later assisted 6-foot junior outside Brooke Wilcox to close out set one 25-20.
"Brooke worked really hard this summer, got in the gym, got in the weight room and did some camps," Vaughn said. "She came back with a lot of really cool shots and knows how to throw off the defense and jumps really well."
The Falcons picked up where they left off in the second set. An Eagle hitting error had Elkhorn Valley out in front 8-3.
But O'Neill battled back and took the lead for the first time since leading 1-0 in the opening set. A Falcon attack error made it 16-15 Eagles.
The teams traded the next nine points before a Bria Gale service ace gave Elkhorn Valley the lead again at 20-19.
O'Neill responded with a 6-1 run that included two Wreece Liewer kills and a Keeley Chavez ace for a 25-21 win to even the match.
O'Neill took that momentum into the third set and led 16-10 after a Liewer service ace before Vaughn called timeout.
"I just said, 'We don't need to panic, there's no reason to,' " Vaughn said. " ' You've got the experience; come back and control those shots.' "
Perhaps the "We don't need to panic" speech should be transcribed into a book of great pep talks because after that, the Falcons scored 14 of the next 16 points. Kenzie Mosel's service ace made it 24-18.
The Eagles scored the next two points before a service error gave Elkhorn Valley a 2 sets to 1 advantage.
"They let a few points go, and we're a young team, so it's just a struggle to get us out of that lull and we got a little bit flat," O'Neill coach Lynae Hilker said.
Elkhorn Valley took the early lead in the fourth set. Back-to-back service aces by Black had the green and white on top 18-10.
The Eagles fought back but could never muster more than two consecutive points. Wilcox's 15th and final kill off an assist from Black accounted for the match's final point in the Falcons' win.
Elkhorn Valley's Wilcox finished with 15 kills while Mosel and Johannah Tessemeyer added eight and seven, respectively. Wilcox had four blocks while Black dished out 32 assists and drilled four service aces.
O'Neill's Liewer led all players with 19 kills. "Whenever we need a ball put away, she's our go-to girl," Hilker said.
Chavez also helped the Eagle cause with 18 assists and two solo blocks, Sydney Young had four ace serves while Autumn Hilker also had two blocks.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday. O'Neill is at Boone Central while Elkhorn Valley hosts a triangular with Winside and Wausa.
ELKHORN VALLEY DEFEATS O'NEILL 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21
O'NEILL (0-1): Olivia Young 2k, 1s; Sydney Young 3k, 5a; Autumn Hilker 6k, 2s, 2b; Keeley Chavez 18s, 2b; Wreece Liewer 19k, 2s, 1a; Maddy Hilker 7k, 13s, 2a; Ashley Sidak 4k, 2s.
TILDEN ELKHORN VALLEY (3-0): Johannah Tessemeyer 7k, 1s; Carney Black 5k, 32s, 4a; Kenzie Mosel 8k, 1a; Carleigh Greene 3k; Aneesa Halsey 4k; Brooke Wilcox 15k, 1s, 4b; Bria Gale 3s, 2a.