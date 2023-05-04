It took time for Trent Uhlir to appreciate the sport of track and field.
"Coming in as a freshman, I didn't think much about shot and disc and track,” the Battle Creek junior said. “Everyone pretty much is a football player that just does it.
“Eventually you fall in love with it a little bit, and then you respect the sport a little bit more. Then you put more time and effort in it. I'm glad to see my efforts have been coming out in the field and I'm throwing bigger numbers."
Much, much bigger numbers.
Uhlir is part of another banner year for throwers in Northeast Nebraska. He went 188 feet, 2 inches in the discus at last week’s Norfolk Classic. That’s fifth best all-class in the state this year and 23rd in the nation on the athletic.net charts.
Uhlir is also second in the area in the shot put after posting a throw of 60-10.25 at Saturday’s Mid-State Conference meet.
Offseason work has paid off for Uhlir.
“I've been working with Payton Otterdahl in Lincoln,” he said. “He's an Olympian. I've been working with him a lot and then doing ring work in my garage. I keep grinding and getting stronger."
Otterdahl competed in the 2020 Olympics in the shot put after sweeping the shot put and weight throw in the NCAA indoor championships for North Dakota State in 2019.
"We work on the full throw,” Uhlir said. “I work on technique, so we do a lot of drills to help you move around the ring more efficiently."
That’s helped Uhlir compete near the top of meets in an especially loaded shot put division in the area.
While he broke the 60-foot mark at the Mid-State meet, Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic took possession of the all-time area record by going 63-3.5. That ranks him second in the state and 10th in the nation according to athletic.net.
Pieper’s farthest throw last year — when he won Class C as a a junior — was 57-8.5. Uhlir’s best was 51-8.5.
Uhlir said the strong competition he faces at numerous meets with Pieper can only make him better.
"It pushes you a lot. It helps a lot,” he said. “If you go to some meets where you don't get pushed by anyone, you throw worse. Then you go somewhere and you have two other guys throwing in the 60s, you have to throw pretty big. It kind of pumps you up a little bit."
Pieper and Uhlir face off again in the shot put and discus in their district meet on Thursday, May 11, at West Holt. One final showdown is highly likely to occur at Omaha Burke.
It’s the point of season where placing is the most important number.
“My goal is to win state,” Uhlir said. “That's probably it. I don't care how far it goes any more, I just want to win. I want that medal bad."
RECORD WATCH
The all-time Northeast and North Central Nebraska records have faced some rewriting already this season.
In addition to Pieper, a new record was established by Norfolk High’s Isaac Ochoa in the 1,600-meter run.
With athletes being pushed to perform their best at districts and state, a couple more could be in jeopardy.
Norfolk High’s Rowdy Bauer has gone 23-9 in the long jump, close to the area record of 23-10.5.
Uhlir added more than 9 feet to get his PR in the discus. His 188-2 is one more big increase away from the record of 196-11.
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker has come within .49 of a second of his area record in the 3,200 that he established last year.
Boone Central’s Jackson Roberts recorded a time of 38.29 in the 300 hurdles, just .09 of a second away from the all-time mark.
Area boys season chart
Listed are the top eight individual outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
DISCUS
Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 2002 196-11
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek 188-2
Grant Seagren, Oakland-Craig 172-8
Dawson Raabe, Pierce 165-10
Barrett Wilke, Stanton 163-8
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 163-6
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 161-9
Samuel Zazueta, Norfolk 161-7
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 160-1
Shot Put
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 2023 63-3½
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 63-3½
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek. 60-10¼
J.T. Brands, Oakland-Craig. 58-5¼
Barrett Wilke, Stanton 57-10½
Jackson Bos, Norfolk 53-5¼
Grant Seagren, Oakland-Craig 53-4¼
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 52-3½
Trent Patzel, Boone Central 51-10
High Jump
Grant Anderson, Wayne, 2013
and Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 2022 7-0
Spencer Hille, Plainview 6-6
Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie 6-6
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central 6-5
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley 6-4½
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 6-4
Kaden Hunt, Winside 6-1
Multiple athletes tied at 6-0
Pole Vault
Landon Nelson, Norfolk Catholic, 2011 15-3
Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer 14-0
John Claussen, Norfolk Catholic. 13-8
Matthew Johnson, Creighton 13-6
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 13-2
Clayton Carney, Norfolk Catholic 13-0
Jordan Settles, North Bend Central 12-9
Devon Schultz, Wisner-Pilger 12-7
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle 12-6
Long Jump
John Kersenbrock, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2009 23-10½
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk 23-9
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce 22-4¾
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 22-0½
Spencer Hille, Plainview 21-6
Tyler Diediker, O’Neill 21-1½
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River 21-0½
Nate Decker, Elkhorn Valley 21-0¼
Cole Rosener, Hartington-Newcastle. 20-11½
Triple Jump
Eric Wynia, Hartington, 1997 47-5½
Treven Weddle, West Point-Beemer 44-6½
Cameron Borgmann, Norfolk Catholic 44-5¾
Spencer Hille, Plainview 44-4½
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce 43-10¾
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 43-4
James Fogelman, Boone Central 43-1
LJ McNeill, Oakland-Craig 42-11½
Reece Williams, Tekamah-Herman 42-10½
100
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2016 10.30
Brody Krusemark, Pender 10.84
Caleb Brauer, Battle Creek 10.87
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River 10.94
Ethan Eifert, Ponca 11.00
Luke Klabanes, West Holt 11.00
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton 11.11
Drew Beeson, Clarkson/Leigh 11.13
Carter Janssen, Norfolk Catholic 11.18
200
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2015 21.30
Brody Krusemark, Pender 22.04
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton 22.26
Caleb Brauer, Battle Creek 22.41
Carter Janssen, Norfolk Catholic 22.47
Luke Klabenes, West Holt 22.50
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk 22.57
Ethan Eifert, Ponca 22.65
Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie 22.66
400
Jaron Dock, Norfolk, 2004 48.67
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 51.34
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne 51.67
Will Hamer, Battle Creek 51.72
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic 51.83
Carson Arens, Cedar Catholic 52.00
Ethan Eifert, Ponca 52.28
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52.50
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 52.62
800
Greg Rathke, Wisner-Pilger, 1983 1:55.50
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 1:59.31
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:00.41
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 2:01.64
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:02.18
Mason Hagan, North Central 2:02.36
Brendyn Ollendick, Elkhorn Valley 2:03.05
Alex Christo, Boone Central 2:03.21
Raden Orton, North Central 2:03.46
Addison Smith, Wausa 2:03.46
1,600
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 2023 4:16.38
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 4:16.38
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:17.80
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago 4:34.68
Brody Taylor, Ponca 4:41.04
Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek 4:42.08
Addison Smith, Wausa 4:43.14
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 4:44.57
Mason Hagan, North Central 4:47.90
3,200
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2022 9:11.70
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 9:12.19
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 9:25.72
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago 10:14.37
Brody Taylor, Ponca 10:20.54
David Protzman, Norfolk 10:30.80
Ryan Anderson, Wakefield 10:30.85
Brier Cerny, North Bend Central 10:32.69
Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek 10:36.22
110 High Hurdles
Scott Marshall, Norfolk, 1980 14.12
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 14.32
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 14.54
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek 14.58
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce 14.65
Addison Croghan, Pierce 15.25
Joe Hyde, Norfolk 15.61
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 15.65
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central 15.70
300 intermediate Hurdles
Jon Love, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 38.20
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 38.29
Spencer Hille, Plainview 40.57
Cael Johnson, Wakefield 40.85
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridgeq 41.01
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley 41.04
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek 41.12
Kanyon Talton,Norfolk Catholic. 41.14
Alex Phelps, Wayne 41.24
4x100
Valentine (Stephen, Itaaheau, Cumbow, List), 1994 42.60
Battle Creek 43.61
(Andy Ricchio, Will Hamer, Jackson Ricchio, Caleb Brauer)
Norfolk Catholic 44.09
Stanton 44.19
Pierce 44.41
West Holt 44.41
Norfolk 44.73
Boone Central 44.75
West Point-Beemer 44.96
4x400
Norfolk (Halbur, Gengzler, Benish, Johnson), 1972 3:23.30
Battle Creek 3:29.10
(Cameron Korth, Jackson Ricchio, Parker Clausen, Will Hamer)
West Holt 3:29.43
Boone Central 3:30.62
Elkhorn Valley 3:34.17
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 3:34.22
Pierce 3:34.46
Bancroft-Rosalie 3:44.93
Norfolk 3:35.48
4x800
Norfolk (Volk, Nelson, Holcomb, Smith), 1988 8:00.30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 8:24.70
(Nolan Becker, Carson Noecker, Lukas Wortmann, Carson Arens)
Boone Central 8:31.57
West Holt 8:33.08
Elkhorn Valley. 8:36.09
Wausa 8:40.02
Battle Creek 8:41.76
Plainview 8:42.62
Osmond 8:50.69
Coaches, if you have an athlete or athletes who should be included on this chart please email dmiller@norfolkdailynews.com