WISNER — The inside of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department looks nothing like it did 10 months ago.
Cubicles have been removed in the main office space to make room for weekly truckloads of supplies, and several health department employees are still working from home.
These changes — in addition to several seven-day work weeks for 10 to 12 hours per day — haven’t fazed Gina Uhing, ELVPHD’s health director. Each day this year has provided unique challenges, she said, with no two days the same.
The responsibilities to efficiently distribute resources, protective equipment and important information have been at the top of the to-do list for Uhing since she became health director in 2012. But those responsibilities took on a whole new meaning in 2020.
Her commendable service to constituents in the health department’s four-county district was a driving factor behind Uhing being named the 2020 Regional Person of the Year by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank, co-sponsors of the recognition program that honors individuals who make Northeast Nebraska a better place to live and work.
“I don’t ever see what I do as an individual endeavor, so it’s a really humbling thing to be recognized with this award,” Uhing said. “When I give my team the credit, I really mean it. I may be the captain of the team, but each one of their jobs is incredibly important. There’s a lot of pride taken in serving the 56,000-plus people in our district, and that job isn’t done by me alone.”
Preparation to action
Having worked for the health department since 2005, Uhing has developed the experience necessary to address crisis situations. Health departments are always preparing for what protocols to follow in the event a pandemic occurs, but one of the main difficulties is not knowing what direction the virus will turn, she said.
In January and February, before the coronavirus began to spread across the U.S., the health department was completing an exorbitant amount of planning.
During that time, when it was uncertain what the pandemic would look like in the U.S., schools, churches and businesses needed guidance for how to operate their respective facilities. Uhing was tasked with coordinating with each of these sectors how to operate safely.
Since March, the everyday routine has changed drastically at the health department for Uhing and her staff. Uhing’s responsibilities consist primarily of facilitating meetings, planning shipments of equipment and communicating with other health officials as to how to most effectively combat the virus on that given day.
“What did come as a surprise is the amount of overwhelming weight on your shoulders,” Uhing said. “When we got our first cases in March, nobody knew more than the next person. It was like being put in a position of having to fly a plane without a pilot’s license, and someone telling you, ‘Land this plane with all passengers on board alive and well.’ ”
Since March, Uhing has coordinated with hospitals, doctor’s offices, dentists and other health care workers in assuring that each facility has the proper amount of personal protective equipment.
Her determination to adequately provide the entire district (Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties) with necessary resources and information is among the many reasons Uhing deserves to be the region’s person of the year, said Christian Ohl, a Madison County commissioner.
“The number of calls taken, the planning, structure, time, effort, coordination, communications and resources that have been provided by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department continue to be an important preparation for the cases that our health care workers are and will be caring for,” Ohl said in a nomination letter.
Working with constituents
Residing in a town with around 1,200 people, chances are you’ll know the majority of the people you see at the grocery store or gas station on any given day.
But when you’re the head of a health department located in that town amid a global pandemic, every single person will know your name.
While most constituents in the area are “amazing supporters of our department,” people who disagree with the health department’s way of operating have produced unwanted interactions, she said.
Leaders in any industry will always be questioned, criticized or praised regardless of what decisions they make, Uhing said. But the feedback and questions she’s received since the coronavirus hit Northeast Nebraska in March have been like nothing she’s seen in her eight years as ELVPHD’s health director.
“One thing that’s been consistent through the whole pandemic is that there’s been a lot of misinformation and different waves of panic, uncertainty and questions,” Uhing said. “Every time circumstances changed this year, an unimaginable number of phone calls and emails have come to our office from all ends of the spectrum. We’ve been tasked with managing these calls — many of them from people who disagree with what we’re doing. That isn’t always easy.”
Drawn to public service
Aside from her health director duties at Elkhorn Logan Valley, Uhing also serves as the president of the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors, a job in which she works with elected officials on policies pertaining to COVID-19. She spends an additional 10 to 15 hours per week managing these responsibilities.
Uhing also serves as a board member for the Nebraska Public Health Association, St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point, Northeast Nebraska Behavioral Health Network and Friends of Public Health in Nebraska.
“I genuinely value helping give all Nebraskans a chance at living a high-quality life,” Uhing said. “It’s a responsibility of mine to provide constituents with the resources they need to lead a healthy life.”
Earlier in December, the health department was awarded the Nebraska Association of County Officials President’s Award for distinguished leadership and service on behalf of county government in Nebraska.
“I give all the credit in the world to the people I get to work with every day,” Uhing said. “Some days have weighed down on me more than others, and I’ve relied a lot on the people I’m surrounded by to help me through this insane year. I’m just overwhelmed to be recognized in an area with so many great people living in it.”