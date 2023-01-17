New Zealand recently passed a law to ban the sales of cigarettes to any individual born in 2009 or after, meaning that children in 2023 will have to be 15 to buy cigarettes, in 2024 will be 16, and so on until 2050 when the legal age will be 42. The country has a goal to eliminate the number of stores selling the products from 5 million all the way down to 600.
This ban is revolutionary to fight the increasing rates of smoking for underage children across the world, with a billion people still smoking. This law is a great way to fight early lung cancer and prevent children from harming their bodies. We no longer live in early times and know how bad smoking is for a person’s body, meaning that there is no reason to use harmful chemicals and drugs on one’s body, especially those of a young individual.
Recent reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that 1 of every 6 high school students uses a tobacco product, roughly 16.5%, and 14.1% of students use e-cigarettes or other electronic devices for tobacco use. Students have reported trying a product from a fellow peer by the time they are in middle school and being pressured into doing so by an older student.
Naysayers have stated that school population sizes are the reason for the high usage of cigarettes but have been quickly shut down. Large schools, such as Millard North or Lincoln Southwest, have staggeringly similar rates of use to small institutions, like Lakeview or my high school. Often, walking by a bathroom during a lunch break or in between classes, avid students will notice that the bathroom smells like a fruity item or another scent that is not from the cleaning products used. Why do students feel they need to risk getting suspended to get a hit from a product harnessing more harmful chemicals than that of a traditional cigarette? This is a question that will forever make me dumbstruck.
This being said, I feel that the New Zealand ban on cigarettes for anyone born in 2009 or after is a step in the right direction. This exact law may be hard to implement in the United States, because of constitutional rights and commerce rules, but a version of this proposal would greatly benefit our country. Perhaps the United States could have a rule where only those who are 21 and can provide proof of ID, as you must when buying alcoholic products, could help with the tobacco and vaping usage among many underage students, as many of these young adults are getting products from older “dealers” who provide them for a cost.
New Zealand’s new progressive law is a part of a large proposal to solve the smoke problem across the world and create a greener Earth. By banning young individuals from purchasing products, and eliminating who is allowed to sell cigarettes, smoking rates will greatly decline due to the convenience of going to a local store being taken away. Our country needs to follow suit with a similar plan of action to help fight the global smoking and vaping crisis facing our nation, despite efforts already being made. A similar plan could prevent young students from releasing the toxic vapor into their lungs, making them think twice about whether the banana-flavored high is worth suspension and permanently damaging their brain development. Next time you smoke, take time to think whether the temporary high is worth a lifetime of health issues.