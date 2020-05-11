U.S. flag shades town of Beemer

BEEMER — A giant, lighted U.S. flag proudly waves above the American Legion Hall in Beemer, due to the efforts of the community’s Legion Riders.
The project grew last fall from a conversation among Legion Rider members at the group’s seventh annual fundraiser, a motorcycle raffle. As Willie Mahler drew the winning name in front of the American Legion Hall on Beemer’s Main Street, he remarked to the Legion Riders' secretary, Theresa Beed, that a new flagpole should go up to replace the existing one.
Mahler and Beed brought the idea to a vote of the membership, and funds raised by the organization were directed toward the more than $12,000 project.
“It took a lot of talking,” Mahler said, to decide the details.
In the end, a 70-foot pole was set in place Friday morning with an additional 7-foot section underground. A solar-timed light will be mounted on the roof of the hall to assure the flag is lit at night.
The new cold-drawn aluminum pole and its accompanying 15-foot-by-25-foot flag will be dedicated on Memorial Day morning following the services at the Beemer Cemetery. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the American Legion Hall.
Durable Flags, a Wisconsin-based company, along with Landkamer Flags and Love Signs, both of Norfolk, were responsible for the pole and flag’s placement.
In addition to the new flag, Beemer’s Legion Riders also give scholarships to seniors from each of the four high schools in Cuming County; contribute to an Omaha food pantry serving veterans; and donate to the Legacy Fund, dedicated to the education of children of fallen soldiers of wars following 9/11.
“Beemer has one of the most active Legion Riders groups in the state,” said one of its members, Daryl Harrison of Thurston.