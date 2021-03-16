The use of Native American mascots, names and symbols in non-native Nebraska schools has been found to be a violation of civil rights in a new statewide report released on Monday.
The Nebraska committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights published its findings and recommendations after a five-month-long study into how the imagery can perpetuate harassment or a racially hostile learning environment for Native American students in the state.
In the report, the commission urged the Nebraska Department of Education to reject Native American mascots in non-native schools. It also asked the Nebraska School Activities Association to “announce that its member schools will be expected to phase out their mascots over the next three years.”
More letters that included recommendations were sent to the Nebraska Legislature, Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Congress and the Nebraska League of Municipalities urging implementation of resolutions and support for the initiative.
Jonathan Benjamin-Alvarado, chairman of the Nebraska committee, said the group is an advisory body and doesn’t have the power of law to implement the change in schools. It will be up to the governmental agencies and education leaders to take action.
“But it doesn’t mean schools can’t begin to make an effort to move away (from their mascots) and to another direction,” Benjamin-Alvarado said. “We are not in support in the use of those mascot images, names or symbols any longer — it will be important for them to begin to address it.”
The committee compiled its research and feedback received from three public hearings in December and January. In the report, the committee explained that Native American-themed mascots are psychologically, socially and emotionally harmful to Native students.
Members also heard common public testimony “demonstrating that regardless of intent, Native mascots do not in fact honor the communities they represent.”
“What I find ironic is when we heard public comments, some (schools) made a point to say their Native students were OK with it,” Benjamin-Alvarado said. “Well, to ask a 15- or 16-year-old kid to weigh in on something of that depth is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. I wouldn’t put the responsibility on that kid to say that it's OK.”
School, community concerns
Warriors, Indians, Chieftains, Braves — about 22 Nebraska high schools use Native American-themed mascots, according to the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Jay Bellar, NSAA executive director, said in the report that four of them reside on Indian reservations or primarily serve Indian students.
Battle Creek Public Schools has claimed the Braves and Bravettes mascots for as long as Superintendent Jake Luhr can remember.
Luhr said the district is monitoring the topic and if legislation is passed to change the mascot, administrators will comply with the law. He said stereotypes of any kind, regardless of their origin, have the potential to offend or cause issues, but a change wouldn’t be able to occur easily without significant costs.
“Being a Brave and Bravette is about having integrity, commitment, work ethic, character and passion for our school and community,” Luhr said. “We believe our mascots represent these characteristics; however, many of the panelists and members of this committee have research and beliefs of the contrary.
“I firmly believe Battle Creek Public Schools will continue to proudly be named the Braves and Bravettes; however, a transition to a different mascot or symbol is a possibility over time.”
In the final review hearing of the report on March 10, Kevin Reiman, Weeping Water Public Schools superintendent, said costs also would be an issue for the district to change its mascot, the Indian.
“I’m guessing it would cost us $100,000 to change everything that has an Indian mascot,” he said. “That would be two teachers I would need to fire.”
Benjamin-Alvarado said the report urges the Nebraska Legislature to include a measure in the resolution to ban the mascots for the purpose of defraying a portion of districts’ costs to replace the images.
One of the report’s examples of testimony from the public hearings included Nancy Kile, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe of Nebraska.
She described her experience watching Sioux County students, parents and the public walk on Lakota facial imagery that look like her family, which were painted on school sidewalks. She asked the school board to remove the images and they refused.
“It seems to me that Sioux County school board wants an appropriated symbol more than they want a live Lakota student,” Kile said in the hearing.
While the report focuses on non-native schools, it also asks schools that reside on tribal lands or that serve primarily Native students to reexamine their mascots and the impact on the community.
Up to government, state agencies
Benjamin-Alvarado said when the Nebraska Advisory Committee publishes reports, there’s no specific timeline, but the hope is for the state and national governments and agencies to start discussing the next steps as soon as possible.
One of the purposes of the report was to give state senators passionate about the initiative enough documentation to move forward, he said.
“We should make it pretty easy for them to act or not act,” Benjamin-Alvarado said. “We aren’t dictating anything to anyone, but we are allowing evidence to guide our decision.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
You can read the report on the website of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights: www.usccr.gov/files/2021/03-15-NE-Native-Mascot-Briefing.pdf.