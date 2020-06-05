MADISON — Four nonprofit organizations in Northeast Nebraska now have a greater opportunity to assist those affected by COVID-19 in their communities thanks to the generosity of Tyson Fresh Meats.
The Madison meatpacking plant recently committed $5,000 each to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Faith Regional Physician Services in Humphrey, Karen Society of Nebraska in Madison and Columbus Community Hospital.
Randy Rodenborg, plant chaplain at Madison’s Tyson Fresh Meats, said the decision to distribute donations to each of these organizations was made primarily by local management with input from individuals at the corporate level.
“A lot of the decision was based on helping agencies that help us and help these communities,” Rodenborg said. “These agencies have been doing something for a long time, and they’ve represented their communities well. They’ve continued to do what they’re doing during this (pandemic), and Tyson wanted to help them out.”
Rodenborg said COVID-19 has affected every community, family and person in a variety of ways, and it leaves many of these people facing a challenge like no other. Rodenborg said Tyson Fresh Meats recognizes that it’s critically important that nonprofit organizations receive funding to address the community needs that are so prevalent right now.
The goal of these donations was to provide each of the four nonprofits with funds that will help provide assistance to low-income people and those who have lost work during the pandemic. Many of the employees at the Madison plant live in surrounding communities, and that factored into the decision to help organizations beyond Madison where Tyson employees reside.
The mission of the Karen Society of Nebraska is to “help refugees and immigrants from Myanmar (Burma) sustain a high quality of life and to achieve self-sufficiency in the state of Nebraska.”
According to James Knyawhtoo, executive director of the Karen Society of Nebraska, the organization plans to use the funds to actively outreach to its community through social media and translate important information recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. The Karen Society will continue this education process through the duration of the fund or until the CDC declares COVID-19 no longer a grave threat.
Knyawhtoo said that because most of the Karen Society families who live in Norfolk and Madison do not speak English, it is difficult for them to read and stay up to date on what’s happening regarding COVID-19 and comply with local and national guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus.
He also said that when these families are sick, they don’t know how to make appointments and communicate with doctors about their symptoms. The Karen Society will use Tyson’s donation to help ensure that families remain informed and taken care of.
“We thank Tyson for helping support our community during this difficult time with COVID-19,” Knyawhtoo said. “Even though most of our families have very limited English, Tyson offers us unemployment opportunities so we can support our families. The support of Tyson is very meaningful to Madison and Norfolk. We thank Tyson and the local community for helping us to get well-integrated into the community.”
Each of the three other organizations that received grants, all health care facilities, are using the funds in different ways, aimed at assisting health care workers and combating the COVID-19 virus.
“Faith Regional Health Services Foundation is extremely grateful to Tyson for their grant funding,” Rachel Reiser, director of the foundation at Faith Regional, said in a statement. “The funding will be used to purchase isolation gowns for our health care heroes. Tyson’s investment into community health care will allow us to further our mission of serving Christ by providing all people with exemplary medical services in an environment of love and care.”
In addition to providing $5,000 each to four area nonprofits, Tyson donated the same amount last month to schools in Madison, Norfolk and Columbus as a thank-you for educating and feeding children, especially during the pandemic. Tyson also recently donated chicken to be distributed at the YMCA and contributed 3,000 pounds of chicken to the Salvation Army in Norfolk.
“This is a part of who Tyson is, to feed the hungry,” Rodenborg said. “Their slogan is ‘how much good, food can do.’ The people and the tradition at Tyson have shown that it’s just a really good organization that I’ve been proud to work at for 11 years. It’s a culture that Tyson has spread for a long time, and it’s something that a lot of people are proud to be part of.”