WAYNE — Wayne State continued its undefeated conference season with a pair of walk-off wins in a doubleheader sweep over the University of Mary at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex on Thursday afternoon to improve to 11-7 on the season and 5-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The Wildcats won the first game 8-7 and the second 4-3.
"We don't plan on remaining undefeated in this conference," Wayne State coach Alex Koch said. "But it's a great start to get us heading in the right direction."
In the opening game of the twinbill, it seemed the Wildcats would face their first defeat in the conference in their second series of the season.
Wayne State trailed 6-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning before coming back in the second, fourth and sixth frames to climb back in it.
"I was so happy the way we came back," Koch said. "We have been preaching all year to just keep after it — do what we do and see how it ends up."
His students were listening.
Colin Lynam, who hit the last walk-off, talked about the lesson.
"In the first game, coach just kept telling us to chip away at the lead and be us," Lynam said. "We did that and then it came back again in the second game."
"We really did a great job of doing what needed to be done," Koch said. "We gathered together and hit all three phases — pitching, hitting and defense — to get the job done."
In the first game, starting pitching put the Wildcats in a hole, but the bullpen kept the Marauders at bay while the Wayne State offense got involved.
The Wildcats nibbled with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second and then four in the fourth to make it 7-6.
Single runs in the sixth and seventh innings evened the score and brought Wayne State all the way back to the 8-7 win.
"That was exciting," Koch said. "As a coach you always hope your players come back in a game like this. Today we did."
Lynam opened the final inning with a fly ball, but Noah Roberts got aboard after being hit by a pitch.
Koch inserted Garrett Svoboda into the lineup to run for Roberts. Svoboda stole second base before Nick Barnett slapped a single into right field to chase Svoboda home for the winning run.
"I saw their pitcher throw some changeups in the previous at bat," Barnett said. "It was my turn to step up, and he threw me a changeup. I went with the pitch and got the job done."
But before he got the job done, the Wildcats had to claw back from the early deficit.
The Wildcats answered the initial UM run with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second when Lynam walked and advanced on a wild pitch.
Roberts smacked a single to right field, chasing Lynam to third before the subsequent errant throw sent him home and landed Roberts at second.
Roberts stole third and then went home when Cam Madsen grounded out to the shortstop.
By the end of the frame it was 6-2.
In the fourth inning, Wayne State got two on base on a walk and a hit batter.
Roberts walked before Barnett was hit by a pitch.
Both scored, as did Chase Douglas and Madsen, to make the score 7-6 after the Marauders added a run in the top of the fourth.
Conner Fiene scored in the sixth and then Barnett stepped to the plate to end the game.
"Winning that first game was very important," Koch said. "Not only did it make for a great start to the conference season, it gave us confidence to stay alive and keep battling until the last out. (I’m) very proud of what we did here today."
The second game was more of the same as the University of Mary got up early only to see the Wildcats come back again — not from six runs but from a couple and the Wildcat pitching took care of business.
A good outing from Keenan Allen on the hill led the way to Carl Grant, Jacob Kneifl and closer Andrew Staebel to finish out the game.
"We got some really good pitching in the second game," Koch said. "At the moment we are really playing some good baseball."
And additional heroics led to the win.
With the score tied 3-3 after the scheduled nine innings, the Wildcats came to bat in the bottom of the 10th.
Andrew Hanson tripled to right field with one out to open the door for Lynam's shot to left field to end the game.
"We have done what we have needed to remain where we are in the conference," Koch said. "We're happy where we are, but it is still a very long season."
Wayne State will continue at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex with a three-game set against St. Cloud State over the weekend.
The Wildcats will open that series with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and a final game on Sunday at noon.
GAME 1
UM 060 100 0 — 7 5 2
WSC 020 401 1 — 8 4 3
WP: Josh Renken LP: Paxton Miller. 3B: Michael Polson (UM).
GAME 2
UM (8-9, 0-2) 020 010 000 0 — 3 5 0
WSC (11-7, 5-0) 102 000 000 1— 4 6 0
WP: Keenan Allen LP: Kody Jones.2B: Andrew Hanson (WSC); 3: Hanson (WSC).