After finishing as Class C2 state runner-up in each of the past two seasons, Ponca is looking to take the next step in 2022. But to do that, the Indians will have to get past defending state champ Crofton. The Warriors defeated Ponca 46-42 in last year's state title game.
"They're Crofton and the first hurdle you've got to get over is 'They're Crofton,' " Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. "I think our girls, maybe, somewhat after last year, kind of decided that we can play with them, and that's not taking anything away from Crofton at all."
The two sides square off for the first time since that state championship game on Tuesday night in Ponca. It's the first of what could be several head-to-head meetings this year as both have been assigned to the same subdistrict.
"They execute really well, they play great defense, they throw a lot of things at you and those are things we're going to have to take care of and do a little better job than we did last year," Hayes said. "They are not going to beat themselves. We're going to have to beat them."
Hayes has built his team around three tall, talented juniors who have all been starting since they were freshmen: Samantha Ehlers (9 points, 7 rebounds), Ashlyn Kingsbury (10, 4) and Gracen Evans (12, 5).
"Their scoring average has been down, but they've had games where they haven't played a lot later in the games," Hayes said, "but they have done everything we've expected of them."
The Indians lost two important pieces of last year's team to graduation in point guard Alyssa Crosgrove and backup center Tailynn Lawyer, but Hayes said several current Indians have stepped up to fill their spots.
"(Junior) Mattie Milligan's filled in at point guard really well but, when we take Mattie away from our bench depth, we create a hole there, and Ellie McAfee and Abbie Hrouda (both juniors) have been better than I anticipated," Hayes said.
"They've really stepped up and (junior) Claire Burrell has come along as a backup post player. She's getting better every game. We're happy with those three because those were the spots I was most concerned about and so far, so good."
Meanwhile, guard Addie McGill is back for her senior season and, after averaging four points and one rebound last year, she's upped her offensive production this season.
"She has just done an outstanding job leading us," Hayes said. "She's hit big shots for us and has given us another scoring option. She always scored a little bit, but this year she's had a couple of double-figure games and been around that eight- to nine-point-per-game average."
Hayes said he's been happy with his team's performance so far this season but that the Indians have got to get better before they can consider themselves a great team. "We told the girls at the start of the year that 'You're going to get everybody's best shot,' and that's pretty much what's happened and they've responded pretty well."
CLASS C
Today's is the first published ratings chart since the preseason rankings that ran in the winter sports preview section and, after the first month of the season, the top four Class C teams remain unchanged.
Those four: North Bend Central, Ponca, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Crofton have a combined record of 37-2, and the two losses have been to each other.
Guardian Angels defeated Crofton, 48-35, in a Mid-State Conference showdown during the second week of the season before GACC suffered its lone setback to North Bend, 41-33, in the final of the Tigers' holiday tournament.
Of the other 35 wins, only one — Ponca's 57-50 triumph over Irene-Wakonda, South Dakota — has been by single digits.
Two-time defending Class C1 state champ North Bend Central has a firm grip on the No. 1 spot. The Tigers have picked up right where they left off last March. Besides the win over GACC, the orange and black has a 20-point victory over 7-3 Milford on its résumé.
Ponca is 10-0 and remains second. The Indians have quality wins over Wayne, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Battle Creek and Wakefield.
Third-ranked Guardian Angels opened the season with 10 wins before suffering the loss to North Bend. The Bluejays’ biggest win so far has been a surprisingly easy 65-39 verdict over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the semifinals of the North Bend tournament.
Meanwhile, No. 4 Crofton won its holiday tournament with victories over Class D2 juggernauts Wynot and Humphrey St. Francis.
Pierce opened the season unranked but has shot out of the gate with seven victories in eight games. The No. 5 Bluejays raised some eyebrows across the state with their 50-42 win over Auburn in the final of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout last week at Wayne State.
Pender also was unranked at the beginning of the season. But after starting the season 2-2, the No. 6 Pendragons are 5-1 since and have victories over preseason No. 5 Oakland-Craig and current No. 7 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
BRLD, which finished 2020-21 as No. 3 in Class C2, also was unranked to begin this season, but wins over Pierce, Howells-Dodge and North Central have it at the No. 7 spot this week.
Clarkson/Leigh dropped from sixth to eighth and rounds out the chart. The Patriots have wins over Oakland-Craig and Howells-Dodge as well as a tough-luck four-point loss to undefeated David City.
Oakland-Craig, Norfolk Catholic and Ainsworth opened the season ranked fifth, seventh and eighth but this week settle for leading the list of honorably mentioned. They're joined by Wakefield, Wisner-Pilger, Lutheran High Northeast, Battle Creek and Wayne.
CLASS D
Despite losses to Class C powers Columbus Scotus and Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family holds onto the No. 1 spot among the area's Class D1 and D2 teams. The Bulldogs can boast victories over Clarkson/Leigh, Lutheran High Northeast and Pender.
Preseason No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis has moved up to the second spot. The Flyers have losses to Scotus and Crofton and victories over Summerland, Fullerton and Nebraska Christian.
Wynot fell from second to third. The Blue Devils finished third in the loaded Crofton holiday tournament and have just two losses at the hands of a pair of ranked Class C teams — Guardian Angels and Crofton.
Elgin Public/Pope John dropped from third to fourth. The Wolfpack has wins over Creighton and Niobrara/Verdigre in the season's first four weeks.
Despite having losing records, Howells-Dodge and Hartington Cedar Catholic occupy the fifth and sixth slots. The two sides have a combined 13 losses, all to Class B and C schools. The Jaguars are 2-0 against Class D teams while the Trojans have yet to play anyone their own size.
O'Neill St. Mary's entered the chart at No. 7 after an impressive showing at the Grand Island Central Catholic holiday tournament. The Cardinals defeated Class C2 Sutton in the opening round before upsetting the host Crusaders in the final.
Summerland fell from fifth to eighth and rounds out the top eight for this week. The 7-2 Bobcats rebounded from a 65-22 thrashing at the hands of Humphrey St. Francis by winning their holiday tournament.
Plainview began the season at No. 8 but fell to the ranks of the honorably mentioned this week along with Niobrara/Verdigre, Creighton, Osmond, Santee and Stuart.
TOP GAMES THIS WEEK
Tuesday: Crofton at Ponca; Wakefield at Lutheran High Northeast; Humphrey St. Francis at Norfolk Catholic; Hartington Cedar Catholic at Osmond; Plainview at Summerland; Creighton at Stuart.
Thursday: Battle Creek at Crofton; Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Wahoo Neumann; Summerland vs. North Central at Springview.
Friday: Norfolk Catholic at Battle Creek; Pender at North Bend Central; Wayne at Pierce; Elgin Public/Pope John at O'Neill St. Mary's; Humphrey St. Francis at Howells-Dodge.
Saturday: North Bend Central vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh vs. Grand Island Northwest and Oakland-Craig vs. Sidney in Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney; Crofton vs. Hamlin, South Dakota, in Dakota State Girls Basketball Classic at Madison, South Dakota; Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Howells-Dodge; Tri County Northeast at Hartington Cedar Catholic.