Two-time champs turn away Norfolk Catholic

LINCOLN — In just two seasons, the Norfolk Catholic volleyball program returned to where its current coach ended her own playing days for the Knights when the team stepped onto the court for the Class C1 quarterfinals.
“I played in it not too long ago,” coach Michaela Bellar said. “It's a whole other environment. You've got a lot of fans watching, it's loud, and it's huge. But you've got to trust your training and go into it confident.”
The atmosphere of a state tournament is difficult enough, if not impossible, to replicate for a team that hadn't been there since 2012. The quarterfinal opponent made it even tougher.
The Knights ran into a buzzsaw in two-time defending champion Wahoo, and the Warriors made their presence known by sweeping Norfolk Catholic 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 at Lincoln North Star High School in a match that Bellar said she hopes will become a learning experience for her squad.
It was the team's first trip to Lincoln since back-to-back first-round losses in 2011 and 2012. Norfolk Catholic's last win at the state tournament is 2006, which was the second of consecutive visits to the semifinals.
“I hope the underclassmen will take it as a learning lesson and be hungry to come back down here for next season, get back down here and know how to compete in the first round,” she said. “For my seniors, it's going to sting for them for a while, but I hope they realize how far they've brought this program in two years.”
Norfolk Catholic's best chance against Wahoo — a team it lost to in four sets on Sept. 12 — came in the second set.
Senior Hayden Wolf slammed a kill then followed with a service ace before sophomore Jozy Piper walled off a set-tying block at 18 to force a Wahoo timeout. But back-to-back errors by the Knights prompted Bellar to call her own stoppage.
“We reminded them to be doing their jobs, doing the little things, controlling our side of the floor, and making them earn points,” Wahoo coach Trish Larson said.
That only delayed the inevitable.
Wahoo wound up scoring seven of the set's final nine points, and the Warriors scored the first five points of the third set as Norfolk Catholic never got to within four points the rest of the match.
“We were just playing our game,” Bellar said. “They were starting to gel and play their game. They were doing well. Then towards the end, we kind of fell apart because two plays didn't go our way and we got scared and panicked.”
Included in the third set was Wahoo sophomore Mya Larson recorded her 1,000th career kill. The milestone spike came off an overpass to give the Warriors a 9-2 lead.
The younger Larson entered the match with 545 kills this season, and she added match-highs of 23 kills and 22 digs on Thursday.
“She's really good at bettering the ball. She has a lot of shots that she uses to get her kills,” coach Larson said. “She also has some amazing players around her. She has an amazing setter who gives her a really good ball.”
Elle Glock set up Larson and company with 44 assists, while the defense neutralized Norfolk Catholic's attack by holding the Knights to just 23 kills as a team.
Wolf had team-highs of nine kills and 17 digs, while freshman Channatee Robles added six kills and 15 digs. Carly Marshall tallied 21 assists.
Bellar commended her team for taking the steps necessary to get to Lincoln this season.
“From day one that we stepped in there, they did everything we asked. They worked hard and they trusted us, and that was huge,” she said.
Wahoo def. Norfolk Catholic
25-17, 25-20, 25-19
WAHOO (29-3): Kendal Brigham 1a, 18d, 1s; Mya Larson 23k, 1b, 22d; Taylor Luben 18d, 1s; Mya Emerson 8k, 3b, 3d; Elle Glock 4k, 3b, 10d, 44s; Kelsie Sears 12k, 1a, 14d; Lillian Mann 8k, 3d.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (23-7): Carly Marshall 1k, 1b, 1a, 4d, 21s; Anna Neuhalfen 1a, 5d; Abby Miller 2k, 1b, 6d; Taylor Kautz 12d; Hayden Wolf 9k, 2a, 17d; Channatee Robles 6k, 1a, 15d; Hannah Wilcox 4d; Jozy Piper 5k, 4b, 3d.