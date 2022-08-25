WAYNE — Logan Masters may be the new head football coach at Wayne State College, but he certainly isn’t new to the program.
This will be the 14th season Masters has been at Wayne State between his time as a player, assistant coach, offensive coordinator or head coach.
Here is a quick two-minute question-and-answer drill with the new Wildcat in charge.
Q: Player, assistant coach, coordinator and now head coach — why has Wayne State been such an important part of your football career?
A: “It’s just been really special, and it’s been the people here — not only the athletics staff and administration, but across campus professors who had a big impact on my life.
“Shoot, I’ve probably lived in Nebraska longer than I was in Iowa. I was born in Iowa, but I’ve live in Nebraska longer. Nebraska-Iowa has a big rivalry, but they’re the same type of people. It became home. Now with a family (wife, Amber, and sons, Lincoln, Langston, Leyton and Lawyer), it’s even more home. My kids love it here. My wife loves it here. It’s hard to explain, but Wayne’s special for me.”
Q: What’s the biggest difference being a head coach compared to being an assistant at the college level?
A: “Football is football and you love it. I wouldn’t say it’s a challenge. You get to interact with so many more people, which I guess time management is the biggest thing. I’d like to say I’m a people person, so I enjoy it. I like interacting with our players and other people across campus and in the community.
“When you are a coordinator, you just worry about the offense and the head coach takes care of all the other stuff. Now I get to take care of the other stuff, and I do truly enjoy it. It’s been a great experience, and I keep learning every single day.”
Q: What do you want to be the identity of the Wayne State football program?
A: “I want us to be a tough football team. When I say tough, adversity’s coming. We don’t know when it’s coming, but it’s coming. We want to handle the situations. How we handle them is by doing what we’re supposed to do when we’re supposed to do it and how we’re supposed to do it. If we can do that, there’s no challenge, no hurdle, no mountain too big. That will not only translate to the football field but to the classroom and to life. That’s probably the biggest thing.
“As far as football, run the ball (and) stop the run. You do those two things, you’ve got a great chance of winning. Do that on top of being a tough football team, results will happen.”
Q: What got you first interested in possibly pursuing a career in coaching?
A: “This is going to sound a little bit crazy, but ‘Madden Football’ on the Nintendo 64. It was so much fun. I’ve always been a little different. When I was young, I watched cartoons a little bit, but my dad played college football. My dad had a bunch of VHS (cassettes). Now you tell kids about VHS (cassettes), I don’t even know if they know what it is.
“But he played college at Dubuque and had a bunch of black and white VHS (cassettes). That’s what I watched. I’ve always loved football and had a great passion for it. I wasn’t talented enough to keep playing, so this is the next best thing because there’s not a day that it’s work. I get to hang out with our staff — which are great guys — and our great kids, and I watch football basically all day every day.”